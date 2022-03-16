Slack’s iPad app gets a desktop-like makeover

Slack is updating its iPad app, with a refreshed layout which more closely resembles its desktop experience.

The updates to the iPad app include a refreshed sidebar that keeps channels organized and easy to navigate. Sections are now collapsible, allowing users to hide groups of channels and focus on just the most relevant conversations, while section preferences can be synced with the desktop version, keeping the sidebar consistent when users switch between devices.

Usernames in direct messages now feature avatars, making them easier to scan, and channel activity can now be sorted by recency, so team updates can be reviewed more quickly.

Users can now use a long press command on a channel name to access a context menu, from which channels can be easily muted, left, have a link copied into or marked as read.

Slack is also making efforts to improve the accessibility of its apps, with improved labels for the Apple VoiceOver screen-reading functionality and increased Dynamic Type support, giving users control over the size of elements like the Workspace Switcher and the sidebar, for better readability.

“Millions of people use Slack across multiple devices, and the iPad app is a popular addition to their workflow,” Akshay Bakshi, group product manager at Slack said as part of the announcement. “We’re committed to offering a delightful iPad experience, and we look forward to releasing more enhancements later this year, including helpful keyboard shortcuts and additional support for accessories.”

The new iPad version should be available to download immediately.