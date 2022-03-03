Podcast: Apple’s “Peek Performance” event preview

Apple is hosting its first event of the year on March 8. The company is expected to announce a handful of new products including an iPhone SE with 5G and a new iPad Air. It’s also possible that Apple will announce a new MacBook Air with a redesigned M2 chip. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss what to expect from the “Peek Performance” event and what the announcements will mean for consumers and business users alike.