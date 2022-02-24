Podcast: Apple’s custom 5G modems coming in 2023, plus Google to limit app trackers

Apple is getting closer to ditching Qualcomm as its 5G modem supplier, according to a new Digitimes report. The company has reportedly begun coordinating with other chip companies to develop custom-made 5G modems for future iPhones. These chips could appear in iPhones in 2023. Plus, Google will roll out increased user privacy tools in future versions of Android by implementing measures to limit ad tracking across websites and apps. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss how Apple will transition to its own 5G modems (and what that means for Qualcomm) and what Google’s new privacy measures mean for users.