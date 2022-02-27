OzTech: Aussie CIOs want foreign talent; Australia is second-most-attacked country in APAC; NAB hires 500 tech interns; Telstra, TPG share networks

Australian CIOs want foreign talent

Around 85% of CIOs said they are likely to hire foreign talent to relocate and work in Australia, while 77% said they are also likely to hire foreign talent to work remotely, according to a recent study commissioned by recruitment firm Robert Half.

The study lists five skills that CIOs and CTOs rely on foreign talent for, because they cannot find enough talent in Australia:

cybersecurity

IT management

infrastructure and engineering

technical support and operations

data and database management

Australia is second-most-attacked country in Asia-Pacific

A report from IBM Security found Australia to be the second-most-attacked country in Asia-Pacific, in terms of cyberattacks. The X-Force Threat Intelligence Index report further found that Asia-Pacific was the most attacked region globally in 2021.

The finance and insurance industry was the most frequently attacked industry in Australia, representing 44% of all enterprise attacks in 2021. Other industries of significance were energy and government.

NAB hires 500 tech interns

The National Australia Bank (NAB) will hire 500 technology interns in 2022 as part of its plan to fill 1,500 technology roles in 2022.

The intern intake has already started ,with 250 interns joining in February. Of these, about 50 joined from the return-to-work program, after a long career break or further studies. The program is also targeting early and emerging careers and neurodiverse candidates.

The next intake will happen in July 2022, with the bank recruiting for roles including cloud and digital engineering, data and AI, cybersecurity, and financial crime.

As part of the program, inters will have the opportunity of further training within the bank including the NAB Cloud Guild, which NAB said has trained more than 7,000 people in cloud skills since 2018. Interns have also received permanent job offers from the bank.

Telstra, TPG Telecom sign regional agreement

Telstra and TPG Telecom signed a 10-year regional multi-operator core network (MOCN) agreement that will give TPG access to 3,700 of Telstra’s mobile network assets and give Telstra access to TPG Telecom’s spectrum for 4G and 5G.

TPG Telecom will therefore increase its 4G coverage from about 96% to 98.8% of the population at a “significant lower cost than building an equivalent network”, according to a statement from the two telcos. Telstra, on the other hand, will grow its network and increase capacity.

Telstra will share its Radio Access Network (RAN) for 4G and subsequently 5G services in the defined coverage zone, with both carriers operating their own core. Telstra will have access to and deploy infrastructure on as many as 169 existing TPG Telecom mobile sites. The nonexclusive agreement includes the option for TPG Telecom to request two contract extensions of five years each.

As a result of the deal, TPG Telecom will decommission around 725 mobile sites it currently operates within the coverage area, with decommissioning costs estimated at $50 million.