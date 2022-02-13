OzTech: Australia compromises cybersecurity for digital transformation; PwC to hire 1,700 people; Gladys Berejiklian joins Optus

Australia continues to compromise cybersecurity for digital transformation

A recent study found that 89% of Australian IT decision makers are still willing to compromise on cybersecurity in favour of digital transformation, productivity, and other goals. The data is from a global study from Trend Micro, which interviewed 207 IT and business decision makers from enterprises larger than 250 employees in Australia.

According to the Trend Micro study, 49% of the respondents claim that cybersecurity risks are still being treated as an IT problem rather than as a business risk.

Meanwhile, cybersecurity training provider KnowBe4 has found IT decision makers in Australia don’t even agree on who is responsible to protect the organisation from cyberattacks. Out of the 204 IT decision makers in Australia surveyed, 31% believe it is the IT department’s responsibility, 19% believe it is the employee’s responsibility, 18% believe it is the government’s responsibility, and 26% expect technology itself to do all the work.

That uncertainty translates across the various departments of organisations. For the same study, KnowBe4 also spoke to 1,045 office workers in Australia across all industries and found that 25% believe technology should be protecting the organisation from cyberattacks, 21% believe it is the IT department’s responsibility, and 13% believe it to be the government’s responsibility.

A more positive approach is being taken by larger enterprises. An Accenture survey that spoke to 372 executives in Australia found that 84% of local organisations are increasing their investment in cybersecurity technology. And by investing in it, companies suffered fewer attacks, the report found.

PwC office in Adelaide will employ another 1,700

PwC has announced this week that the 300 professionals it set to hire by 2023 are already working in its Adelaide office.

During an official opening ceremony that took place on 10 February 2022—the original opening date had been planned for July 2021—PwC said that the company received a surprising number of applications from professionals across various states and cities interested in moving to Adelaide. The overwhelming response to the job advertisements and the organisation’s “uptake” has changed what the company estimated it would be 1,000 workers to 2,000 in the “next few years”.

The giant consultancy is hiring for several roles, including cloud data engineers, data analysts, and cybersecurity managers.

Former NSW premier joins Optus enterprise business

Optus has appointed former New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian to the newly created role of managing director for enterprise, business, and institutional to lead efforts for the telco to take a greater share of the enterprise market.

Berejiklian resigned as premier in October 2021 after almost five years in the role, following the ongoing inquiryfrom the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) over allegations concerning breach of public trust to improperly gain a benefit involving the former NSW MP for Wagga Wagga, Daryl Maguire, who during the period being investigated was in a personal relationship with Berejiklian.