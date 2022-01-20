Podcast: Microsoft’s Activision acquisition, explained

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced plans to buy video game giant Activison Blizzard for $68.7 billion. Microsoft branded the deal as a metaverse play, but some industry analysts see it as Microsoft capitalizing on Activision’s weakened position. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and senior reporter Lucas Mearian join Juliet to break down Microsoft’s planned acquisition, including how it relates to the metaverse and what it means for the tech industry. Article: https://www.computerworld.com/article/3647294/microsoft-to-buy-video-game-maker-activision-blizzard-for-687b.html

