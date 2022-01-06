Podcast: Apple silicon transition could wrap up by summer 2022

When the transition to Apple silicon was announced, Apple said the shift would last two years. Now, Mark Gurman, author of the Power On newsletter, suggests the transition could wrap up by WWDC in June. That means users would see an Apple silicon-powered Mac Pro (as well as the higher-end Mac mini and 27-inch iMac) in the coming months. And while Apple continues to distances itself from Intel, the latter chipmaker claims that its new Core i9 processor is faster than the M1 Max. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss Intel’s new processors, what an Apple silicon Mac Pro will look like and what other devices will receive new chips this year. Plus, they’ll discuss what Apple’s brief $3 trillion valuation means for the company.