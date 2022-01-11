8 key technologies for the future of work

Many would argue that the future of work is already here. Enterprises in virtually every industry have had to revamp their work models in reaction to the pandemic and safety guidelines, giving employees more flexibility than they’ve ever had before.

As more organizations adopt the hybrid work model, in which employees work part of the time at home and part in the corporate office, that flexibility will continue, and this mode of work will likely be the way things are done for years.

Based on what has transpired over the past couple of years, it might be a fool’s errand to try predicting what will happen to work environments in the future. But one thing is sure: the way business is conducted will never return to pre-pandemic times.

For technology and business leaders, one of the biggest questions is what tools and services are critical for supporting workers today and beyond. What will enable them to be productive, connected, engaged, and satisfied, regardless of where they are physically working?

Here are some of the key — and often complementary — technologies that will power the workplace into the near future, and some of the ways they will be used to enhance work environments — whatever or wherever those environments might be.