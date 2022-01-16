OzTech: WA new app for vaccination proof; NSW has a minister for technology; tech brings opportunity for frontline workers

Western Australia launches ServiceWA app

The state government of Western Australia (WA) has launched ServiceWA, a new app that allows people to show proof of vaccination, check in at businesses with SafeWA — a free, digital COVID-19 contact register system — and access to the G2G pass for interstate travel.

The app requires the user to use a digital identity to create an account.

While the SafeWA app will remain available for check in, the state government said “eventually this app will become out-of-date”, suggesting it won’t be making updates to it in order to get people to move to the new app.

ServiceWA is expected to provide users with COVID-19 information, including how to prepare your household for COVID-19, where to get tested, where to get vaccinated and exposure location sites.

NSW Premier reshuffles cabinet

In late 2021, the New South Wales (NSW) premier Dominic Perrottet announced a new cabinet with nine first-time ministers and three new portfolios: minister for cities; minister for homes; and minister for science, innovation and technology.

Alister Andrew is the minister for science, innovation and technology and Victor Dominello remains as the minister for customer service and digital government. In total the cabinet has 25 ministers.

Frontline workers see opportunity brought by technology

Research by Microsoft found that 70% of Australian frontline workers are excited about the job opportunities technology creates, with technology being third on the list of factors workers say could help reduce workplace stress.

For the Work Trend Index report, 9,600 frontline workers across eight countries were interviewed during October and November 2021. From the Australian respondents, 51% said they have had to adapt to new technology without training, which could have been a result of the acceleration of digital transformation in response to COVID-19.

More concerning was that 58% said they worry about losing their jobs if unable to adapt to new technology. On top of that, 22% said they do not have the right technological tools to do their job effectively.