Podcast: What the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips suggest about the future of the Mac

At its event on Monday, Apple announced new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by their new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Benchmarks for the M1 Pro are nearly double that of the M1, and the M1 Max is even more powerful. As Apple continues on its two-year transition to Apple silicon, its chips' specs outperform those of competitors. Still, not everyone wants or needs a Mac, and Intel has its own super fast chip in the works. So, how can Apple continue to innovate upon its system-on-a-chip architecture, and will the company continue to outpace competition? Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss what Apple's new MacBooks suggest about the future of the Mac, what that future means for competitors and what users should consider before upgrading.