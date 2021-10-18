Build for the Real World: Supercharge Your Next Refresh with AMD

No matter the number of systems being replaced, refresh cycles are opportunities. Making the most of these opportunities starts with carefully understanding the evolving performance requirements inside the organization. Then it’s time to evaluate possible solutions, looking at current workloads while always keeping an eye on what might be coming next.

Decision makers need to be clear about their options and maintain consistency throughout each refresh cycle, and this means they need to find meaningful ways to measure and compare performance and productivity. Application or workload requirements are the foundation, but device refresh evaluations must go much deeper to ensure tomorrow’s needs are reliably met.

A rapid pace of change

While the impacts of a more remote workforce are still being fully measured, organizations haven’t waited, quickly adapting to new rules and realities. These new rules necessitate not simply greater mobility, but also a fundamental shift in real-world tools and infrastructure.

Distributed, more collaborative hybrid workforces have become the norm, testing an organization’s ability to deploy, manage, and secure a collected, collaborative environment.

Video conferencing has become essential to everybody’s workload, pushing businesses to provide performance-optimized software and hardware so their employees stay connected and productive.

When it comes to measuring performance, relevant, real-world application- and experience- driven testing is now foundational.

The goal: continuous, meaningful, real-world innovation at every layer

The pursuit of superior real-world performance is what motivated the teams at AMD to build our breakthrough AMD Ryzen™ 5000 PRO Series mobile processors, accelerating and extending the success of our 7nm manufacturing process and “Zen 3” architecture. The Ryzen 5000 PRO series mobile platform has combined unprecedented single-threaded and multithreaded speeds1 with comprehensive security features to give businesses and their users performance designed for the real world.

The latest generation of “Zen 3” architecture-based processors offers up to 19% faster IPC (instructions per clock) performance 2 , translating directly into an overall faster user experience.

, translating directly into an The market-leading 8 high-performance cores, the most for any thin and light business notebook, enables huge gains on mission-critical multithread workloads.

A physically redesigned L3 cache, designed as a monolithic die available to all cores, that’s double from 8 to 16MB is designed to deliver faster speed on all processes.

Measure real-world performance

IT and business decision makers have traditionally relied on benchmarks to measure and evaluate processor performance, either single application-driven tests or synthetic “theoretical” assessments. The challenge has always been finding tests or benchmarks that most accurately capture the unique workload needs of a specific business or team.

This is where real-world tests, or custom business scripts, become a useful tool for bringing context to theoretical tests and help organizations make accurate, well-informed refresh decisions. So, while traditional benchmarks still show AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 series mobile processors consistently outpacing both previous generations and the competition3,4, additional real-world testing was key to understanding how we perform on everyday workloads.

Benchmark 1: Blended and geomean

One limitation of traditional benchmarking is that the breadth of testing is not always representative of the full workload of an actual user, thus producing a score that is narrow in scope compared to actual workflows. To compensate for this, we use a blended combination of benchmarks and then geomeaning to produce an easily digestible, final geometric mean score. This is a better measure of system performance in the real world.

This composite score yielded up to 6% better performance for the AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U Processor and up to 10% better performance for the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U Processor over the Core i7-1185G7 processor, respectively5. It’s exactly the kind of straightforward, real-world performance benefit users understand and appreciate.

Combined benchmarks:

PCMark® 10 Benchmark

PCMark® 10 Extended

PCMark® 10 Productivity Test Group

PCMark® 10 App Performance Overall

WebXPRT Score

Sysmark2018 Rating (Overall)

Sysmark25 Rating (Overall)

Real-world test 1: modern productivity

Our first real-world test was built to capture the performance requirements of a modern multitasking workload. Our script opened:

Multiple Microsoft Office applications

Multiple browsers, each with multiple open tabs

Java applications

PDF file

Background OS processes (including security and manageability)

Video play

To simulate realistic everyday use, the script mixed concurrent and serial tasks. In the final results, while the Core i7-1185G7 completed the script in 467 seconds, the Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U completed it in 430 – up to 9% faster performance. In the real world, that means an estimated 10% acceleration in work getting done — in actual performance — across the day6.

Real-world test 2: distributed collaboration

Our second real-world test focused on measuring AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series processors’ performance against an essential business workload that’s especially relevant in today’s more hybrid and collaborative world. The script opened a 49-person Zoom call, displayed on a connected external 4K monitor, as well as a series of PCMark10 Applications Overall benchmarks consisting of standard Microsoft Office applications (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Edge).

The results from this more intensive test yielded up to 10% better performance for AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor over the Core i7-1185G7 processor7.

Again, while up to a 10% performance edge across both tests is an impressive incremental gain, assessed over the course time it’s a performance gain that compounds dramatically – up to four additional hours of time freed up over the course of a 40-hour workweek. It’s also another relevant datapoint when evaluating how performance makes life better for real users.

This is exactly the kind of continuous performance advantage we had in mind when we built Zen 3 and Ryzen PRO 5000 series mobile processors.

Build with the best

Technology refreshes enable organizations to take advantage of new opportunities by providing the most modern tools to take on real-world challenges. AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 series processors respond to the rapidly changing demands of a modern, distributed workforce with leadership in real-world performance.

To learn how AMD designs and delivers superior real-world productivity, read the whitepaper https://www.amd.com/system/files/documents/amd-benchmark-white-paper.pdf or visit https://www.amd.com/en/ryzen-pro

ENDNOTES

As of December 2020, the Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors are the highest-performing single-thread and multi-thread performance available on x86 mobile processors enabled by superior 7nm manufacturing technology on a small node. CZM-26 Testing by AMD performance labs as of 09/01/2020. IPC evaluated with a selection of 25 workloads running at a locked 4GHz frequency on 8-core "Zen 2" Ryzen 7 3800XT and "Zen 3" Ryzen 7 5800X desktop processors configured with Windows® 10, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (451.77), Samsung 970 Pro SSD, and 2x8GB DDR4-3600. Results may vary. R5K-003 Testing as of 12/8/2020 by AMD Performance Labs utilizing Dell-XPS-13-9310_2-in-1 with Intel® Core i7-1165G7 processor, Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics, 16 GBytes RAM - 4267 MHz, KBG40ZPZ1T02 NVMe KIOXIA 1024GB Drive with Win Pro vs. AMD Reference Design with Ryzen PRO 5000 Series processor, ATI/AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series - Internal GPU, 16GB LPDDR4 RAM - 4266, Samsung 970 Pro 512GB Drive with Win Pro, and a Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 1 with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 32 GBytes RAM - 3200 MHz, SAMSUNG MZVLB1T0HBLR-000L7 Drive with Win Pro, Using the following tests: Geekbench v5 (5.3.1) Multi-Core Score (64-bit), Passmark 10 Rating (Overall), Passmark 10 CPU Mark, PCMark® 10 Benchmark, PCMark® 10 Productivity Test Group ,PC manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. PCMark® is a registered trademark of Futuremark Corporation. CZP-05. Testing as of 12/8/2020 by AMD Performance Labs utilizing Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 1 with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U processor, AMD Radeon(TM) Graphics, 32 GBytes RAM - 3200 MHz, SAMSUNG MZVLB1T0HBLR-000L7 Drive with Win Pro vs. AMD Reference Desgin with Ryzen PRO 5000 Series processor, ATI/AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series - Internal GPU , 16GB LPDDR4 RAM - 4266, Samsung 970 Pro 512GB Drive with Win Pro, Using the following tests: PCMark® 10 APP Performance Overall , PCMark® 10 App Performance_Word, PCMark® 10 App Performance_Excel, PCMark® 10 App Performance_PPT, PCMark® 10 App Performance_Edge, . PC manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. Results may vary . PCMark® is a registered trademark of Futuremark Corporation. CZP-06 CZP-25: Testing as of 12/8/2020 by AMD Performance Labs utilizing MSI Prestige 14Evo A11M with anIntel Core i7-1185G7 processor, Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics, 16 GBytes RAM - 4267 MHz, KINGSTON OM8PCP31024F-AI1 Drive with Win Pro vs. AMD Reference Design with an AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 5650U processor, ATI/AMD Cezanne - Internal GPU, 16GB LPDDR4 RAM - 4266, Samsung 970 Pro 512GB Drive with Win Pro and an AMD Reference Design with an AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 5850U processor, ATI/AMD Cezanne - Internal GPU , 16GB LPDDR4 RAM - 4266, Samsung 970 Pro 512GB Drive with Win Pro, using the following tests: PCMark® 10 Benchmark, PCMark®10 Extended, PCMark® 10 Productivity Test Group, PCMark® 10 APP Performance Overall, WebXPRT Score - Canary Edge, Sysmark 2018 Rating (Overall), Sysmark 25 Rating (Overall). The geometric mean score is a mean or average, which indicates the central tendency or typical value of this set of benchmark results by using the nth root of the product of the test results. PC manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. PCMark® is a registered trademark of Futuremark Corporation.CZP-25. CZP-23: Based on internal AMD performance testing using an AMD productivity script across a variety of applications and activities a commercial PC user is likely to encounter during the workday, including Microsoft Office, web browsing, Java script, file compression, virus scanning, PDF, and video applications. Testing as of 02/02/21 utilizing an MSI Prestige 14 Evo with Intel® Core i7-1185G7 processor @ 28W TDP, Intel Xe Graphics, 16 GBytes 4267 MHz RAM, Kingston Technology SSD Drive, and Windows 10 Pro vs. a Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 with Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U mobile processor @ 15W TDP, AMD Radeon Graphics, 2X8 GB 3200 MHz RAM, Samsung 256GB SSD, and Windows 10 Pro. PC manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. CZP-23 CZP-24: Testing as of 02/02/21 utilizing an MSI Prestige 14 Evo with Intel® Core i7-1185G7 processor, Intel Xe Graphics, 16 GBytes 4267 MHz RAM, Kingston Technology SSD Drive, and Windows 10 Pro vs. a Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 with Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U mobile processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 2X16 GB 3200 MHz RAM, Western Digital SN730 NVMe SSD, and Windows 10 Pro with the PCMark 10 Applications test while running a 49 participant Zoom call. PC manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. CZP-24

DISCLAIMER

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice. While every precaution has been taken in the preparation of this document, it may contain technical inaccuracies, omissions, and typographical errors, and AMD is under no obligation to update or otherwise correct this information. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. makes no representations or warranties with respect to the accuracy or completeness of the contents of this document, and assumes no liability of any kind, including the implied warranties of noninfringement, merchantability, or fitness for particular purposes, with respect to the operation or use of AMD hardware, software, or other products described herein. No license, including implied or arising by estoppel, to any intellectual property rights is granted by this document. Terms and limitations applicable to the purchase or use of AMD’s products are as set forth in a signed agreement between the parties or in AMD’s Standard Terms and Conditions of Sale. GD-18

©2021 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, Ryzen, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.