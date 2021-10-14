Podcast: Apple's 'Unleashed' event preview: 14- and 16-in. MacBook Pros with Apple Silicon

Apple's next event occurs on Monday, and rumors suggest that the company will announce updated 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Consumer-level Macs have already received an Apple Silicon update, and it's expected that the Pro models will receive their refresh next week. It's also rumored that a new Mac Mini could be announced, powered by the same chip as the new MacBook Pros. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss what to expect from Apple's "Unleashed" event, including product rumors, benchmarks and release dates. Plus, they'll discuss what the new Pro models mean for enterprise users and whether or not IT should upgrade employee devices.