eSignature Workflows Accelerate Growth

A personal signature is an essential indicator of assent and approval, required for business transactions of all kinds. But as the world digitises, a signature inscribed with pen on paper has become a productivity bottleneck. Printing, signing, and storing paper forms, then scanning and saving them as digital files, wastes time, money, and effort. Hence the need for electronic, authenticated, and legally binding eSignatures.

Having established a foothold in business workflows, eSignatures have taken on greater importance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The prevalence of remote work has amplified the necessity to sign documents electronically in workflows that include participants in a wide variety of locations. Post-pandemic, remote work is expected to subside just slightly, continuing at a much higher level than before COVID. That is expected to keep the need high for eSignature technology as team members approve purchases, sign contracts with suppliers, and execute HR and other internal business documents.

Despite the clear need for eSignatures in modern workflow, current eSignature technology leaves room for improvement, according to an IDG survey of UK organisations. Although 91% of survey respondents are using an electronic signature solution, 81% said they are not adapted to internal processes – this despite the fact that 69% of organisations adopted eSignature to streamline complex approval workflows. Further, more than half of companies surveyed (57%) said their eSignature technology is not interoperable enough with third-party systems already used in the organisations. This shortcoming, due to a lack of standardisation, prevents organisations from carrying out frictionless transactions with suppliers and customers.

Despite these challenges, the inherent advantages of eSignatures are undeniable: the cost of purchasing, printing, and storing paper is eliminated, and the need to travel to a site to physically sign a document is likewise eliminated, saving time and expense. Further, the ability to operate around seamless workflows saves time and money, boosting employee morale by enabling higher workflow productivity and more focused work.

With these benefits within reach, organisations are seeking solutions that overcome eSignature challenges, according to Whitney Bouck, Chief Operating Officer of HelloSign. “An eSignature tool needs to be interoperable with different systems and as standardised as possible. This will pave the way for new use cases in the organisation,” she said. An intuitive, easy-to-use interface will help integrate eSignature into workflows in which many workers are remote, she explained. Together, interoperability and ease of use will pave the way for digital transformation initiatives, she added.

Because it is cloud-based and device-agnostic, HelloSign’s electronic signature solution readily encompasses workers regardless of location – a necessity for workflow in this post-pandemic era.



New features

Integration with Microsoft SharePoint will enable HelloSign eSignature technology seamlessly to integrate with internal processes, many of which rely on SharePoint, addressing a key issue in the IDG survey. The integration will enable:

Rapidly sending unlimited documents for eSignature with one click, without leaving SharePoint.

Easily granting or revoking access to members of the SharePoint community for secure and safe signing.

Quickly designating where signed documents are automatically saved within SharePoint.

And with the addition of Qualified Electronic Signature, HelloSign raises the level of trust and assures the legally binding nature of the solution across EU countries by implementing the top security level of EU regulation eIDAS as well as a face-to-face identification call to verify the signatory.

These enhancements will help overcome persistent challenges to embedding eSignature technology into organisational workflows. The result will be stronger team collaboration and a competitive edge in the digital era.

