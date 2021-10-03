OzTech: AI detects train tunnel trespassers; PM splits industry, science, and technology ministry; EFTPOS gains identity exchange approval; Pirated software costs firm $318,000; DTA appoints new CEO; Optus sells 70% stake in towers

Sydney Trains uses AI to detect trespassers

Even with 13,000 security cameras and a security team, it is “impossible to catch every trespasser in the tunnels”, said Sydney Trains. So they have decided to use artificial intelligence to detect trespassers, save lives, and prevent delays.

“This technology is already working, with seven trespassers caught attempting to access tunnels from the platforms. In each case, security staff were able to respond quickly without anyone being injured,” said Minister for Transport and Roads Andrew Constance.

Defence minister takes on science and technology Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced changes to the industry, science, and technology ministry, spliting the portfolios between two ministers. Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price has taken on the science and technology portfolio, with the Morrison stating that there is a strong connection between her defence role and science and technology. Angus Taylor, who had been appointed acting minister for industry, science, and technology following Christian Porter’s resignation, has taken on the industry portfolio.

EFTPOS accredited as identity exchange provider

Just over a month after announcing the first private digital identity services provider, the Australian government has accredited Australia debit card system provider EFTPOS as the first private identity exchange.

EFTPOS’s ConnectID has been accredited under the TDIF to act as a broker between identity providers and merchants or other services that need to verify someone’s identity. According to the federal government, EFTPOS demonstrated that ConnectID is trustworthy, safe, and secure and has met strict usability and accessibility requirements.

EFTPOS is not seeking to operate as part of the Digital Identity system.

Engineering company pays $318,000 for illegal use of software

The Federal Court of Australia has ordered telecommunications engineering firm Serveno Australia to pay $318,000 to Autodesk for infringement of its AutoCAD software. The compensation was ordered following the purchase and installation of 20 unlicenced copies of AutoCAD and the unauthorised downloading and use of educational versions of AutoCAD by Serveno’s employees.

Digital Transformation Agency names new CEO

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has named Queensland government’s chief customer and digital officer Christopher Fechner as its new CEO. Fechner’s appointment will commence from 13 October 2021 for a period of five years.

He replaces Randall Brugeaud, who was appointed to the role in July 2018 and finished up in June 2021 to head the federal government’s Simplified Trade System Implementation Taskforce that will review international trade regulations and modernise outdated ICT systems.

Peter Alexander continues as acting CEO for the DTA until Fechner’s start date.

Singtel sells stake in Australian towers used by Optus

Optus is selling 70% stake of its tower infrastructure to AustralianSuper in an agreement expected to earn Optus’s parent company Singtel at least $1.9 billion and expected to close by November.

Optus’s parent company Singtel has entered into the agreement to sell the 70% stake in Australia Tower Network (ATN), the subsidiary which operates the telecommunications tower infrastructure.

The deal includes 2,312 mobile network towers and rooftop sites, including the 565 additional sites expected to be built in the next three years. Optus will have access to all sites through a lease agreement of initially 20 years.

In June 2021, Telstra announced that a consortium comprising the Future Fund, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation, and Sunsuper was acquiring 49% stake in Telstra InfraCo Towers. Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said in a press conference that its process was well under way by the time Telstra announced its towers stake sale. Rosmarin said part of the money from the sale will be used to fund further expansion of 5G.