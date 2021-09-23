Podcast: Folding phones: The future of mobile?

Bootcut jeans, butterfly clips and... flip phones? Y2K trends are back in a big way, and that includes Motorola Razr nostalgia. But of course, in 2021, the technology of yesteryear has gotten a huge makeover. Microsoft's recently announced Surface Duo 2 is the latest folding smartphone on the market. It joins a handful of other foldable phones from companies including Samsung, Huawei and, yes, even Motorola. Sure, these new folding phones are cool and gimmicky, but are they here to stay? Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss how folding phones like the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 shape the future of mobile.