OzTech: Victoria cybersecurity strategy; Yet another tech minister; CompTIA updates Network+ certification; Telco complaints rise

Victoria reveals cybersecurity strategy

The Victoria government will invest more than $50 million in a five-year strategy to protect businesses from cybercrime, to promote growth of the local cybersecurity industry, and to create jobs.

The Victoria Cyber Strategy 2021 has three core delivery missions: the safe and reliable delivery of government services; a cybersafe place to work, live, and learn; and a vibrant cyber economy. The state’s chief information security officer (CISO) will release annual mission-delivery plans that outline specific activities, which will be followed by annual statement on the progress of activities.

The first year’s focus will be on strengthening security for government online services and communications. During the next four years, the strategy will focus on growing opportunities for innovation and jobs growth, which has started to happen with IPSec implementing the state government’s security operations centre that has created 14 jobs.

Porter is out; Australia has its eighth tech minister in less than a decade

Six months after his appointment as minister for industry, science, and technology, Christian Porter resigned after he failed to provide information about the secret donor who paid for part of his defamation case against the ABC.

In a statement, Porter said: “Some people wanted to help in that course [action against the ABC] by supporting my defamation case. They contributed to a trust on the basis of confidentiality and a belief that their contribution would remain confidential within the rules of disclosure.”

He said he understand the questions raised in the media about the financial arrangements to help fund the now-settled litigation, and he believed he “provided the information required under the Members’ Register of Interests”. Ultimately, after a conversation with the Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Porter decided to resign from his ministerial role.

Porter was the seventh tech minister appointed in eight years. Two months after his appointment, the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) released a paper saying that the Australian federal government should appoint a chief technologist to increase trust in emerging technologies and provide a link between the government and the public. One of the reasons for CEDA’s suggestion was a ministerial “musical chair”.

Angus Taylor, minister for energy and emissions reduction, has been appointed acting minister for industry, science, and technology. Taylor had been minister for cybersecurity right up to the day before Scott Morrison was named prime minister.

CompTIA updates Network+ certification

CompTIA has updated its Network+ certification to include IP addressing, connecting networks, wireless standards and technologies, network availability, and securing and hardening networks. The certification focuses on validating skills needed to stablish, maintain, and troubleshoot networks.

According to the organisation, its Network+ certification can benefit junior network administrators, data centre support technicians, network engineers, system administrators, network operations centre technicians, telecommunications technicians, and cable technicians.

Telco complaints from small businesses reach three-year high

The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO) annual report for the year ending 30 June 2021 registered the highest number of complaints from small businesses in the last three years. Complaints from small businesses increased 6.6%, reaching 19,689 in total.

The TIO report registers complaints about phone and internet services. Complaints about financial loss related to phone or internet issues were up by 13.3%, and complaints about not having a working phone or internet service increased by 6.5%. Complaints about internet services made up 20% of all small businesses’ complaints, with almost 4,000 in total.