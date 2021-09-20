Elevating Business Computing Everywhere

As experts stay busy trying to figure out what exactly the next “new normal” might look like, organizations are already working hard to build it. And while every business is leveraging IT to solve unique challenges and take advantage of new opportunities, some trends are becoming prominent:

• The workplace is getting more, not less, distributed, and hybrid workforces demand reliable, flexible mobility.

• Business tools are rapidly evolving. Real-time video and online collaboration tools are good examples, moving from “nice to have” to “business-critical” in less than 18 months.

• Data is now an organization’s most valuable commodity, and it’s increasingly at risk from costly cyberattacks that are multiplying in frequency and complexity.

As businesses continue to invest in technology, they are keeping these challenges in mind. An obvious first step is to ensure employees are equipped with the latest notebook PCs to take on present and future challenges.

AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 series mobile processors meet today’s high expectations, and make that decision easier, offering business users:

• Powerhouse performance to maximize productivity;

• Long battery life to support hybrid work;

• Layers of modern security features to keep data and devices safe while working from anywhere; and

• Maximum productive uptime with simple deployment and management solutions for IT admins.

Build for a new standard in productivity

These expectations mean building better productivity not just for today’s known needs but also for what’s coming down the road. Organizations need to be able to intelligently flex their performance muscle and also reduce the costs and risks of a more distributed, massively collaborative business environment.

AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 series mobile processors are powering solutions optimized exactly for this new world, with:

• State-of-the-art productivity performance coupled with amazing battery life;

• Up to eight high-performance processing cores for modern, responsive multitasking and robust compute workloads;

• Super-efficient 7nm “Zen 3” core architecture that can deliver up to 20 hours of general use on a single charge on a premium platform; 2

• Designs for the next generation of ultrathin, all-day, any-task devices and experiences, including the most cores and threads available in an ultrathin business notebook4

• Enterprise-class security features for the everywhere workforce — with layered defenses, from silicon up through OS and system-level protection, along with broad platform stability and availability; and

• Simplified device deployment and management for IT departments to scale support for a mixed and growing fleet.

Organizations now have a clear choice in a platform processing technology designed for the needs of employees and IT staff as they deliver business success today and into the future.

A product of continuous innovation, AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 series mobile processors are built with the world’s most advanced 7nm processor technology and packed with the most processing cores available for ultrathin laptops. With industry-leading “Zen 3” core architecture, these processors will work to elevate businesses everywhere with blazing-fast productivity in office applications; responsive multitasking across collaboration, productivity, and content creation workloads; and ultimate portability with continued enhancements in power efficiency.

Respond to growing business needs

AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 series mobile processors are designed to maximize the impact of performance from employees and IT admins by delivering faster workloads, longer productivity, and enterprise-class security and manageability.

Drive faster real-world performance

Performance isn’t just about numbers, it’s about real-world compute experiences across a variety of workloads. Whether a user is performing lightly threaded work or using CPU-intensive media or collaboration apps, they want applications and the OS to run quickly and be responsive, on and off the plug.

AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 series mobile processors offer up to eight high-performance processing cores for responsive multitasking across collaboration, productivity, and content creation workloads. For example, an AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 5850U processor is an astonishing up to 65% speedier in multithread processing than the competition, ensuring video and content tools move and render faster.3 The same CPU also offers up to 23% quicker processing on critical, single-threaded Excel application workloads.1

Deliver long battery life

In today’s hybrid work environment, modern business professionals are demanding more portability from their laptops without compromising performance. Employees work in their office, the conference room, at home, or on the road. Battery life is more important than ever.

Across more workloads and real-world operating constraints, AMD strives to deliver the very best in user experience and battery life. The AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 series mobile processors continue this leadership. Offering true all-day productivity unplugged5 the AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 5850U processor offers up to 20 hours of general computer use on a premium platform2

Support enterprise-ready security and manageability features

With the number of remote workers on the rise, and workforces distributed from headquarters to home offices, professional laptops require enterprise-class protection in more environments than ever. This means relying less on traditional network and perimeter controls, and instead, focusing on building stronger, more dynamic security around users and devices. AMD PRO security provides innovative layers of defense at the silicon, OS, and platform levels to give IT teams a range of security features for the entire system.

Building on past competitive differentiators such as AMD Memory Guard, designed with full memory encryption to help protect the sensitive data held in memory on mobile devices, AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 series mobile processors continue to give organizations new security controls and capabilities.

AMD Shadow Stack

AMD Shadow Stack is a security approach to help add protection against control-flow attacks by checking the normal program stack against a hardware-stored copy and enabling Microsoft Hardware Enforced Stack Protection as part of a set of AMD security features.

In addition to security features, manageability of devices is also a critical consideration among IT decision-makers. Enterprise IT teams are challenged to do more with less as the size of their managed PC fleets and users grow, and the complexity of applications and workloads increases.

Every PRO processor from AMD is designed to enable a robust manageability feature set that simplifies deployment, imaging, and management of an ever-growing and changing fleet. Whether devices are being managed in-network or through the cloud, at every point in the lifecycle from deployment to retirement, AMD PRO manageability offers IT administrators a unified set of tools to manage systems across the organization.

In a world that never seems to stop, business productivity standards are changing continuously right along with it.

AMD’s focus on relevant, real-world performance in AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 series mobile processors not only helps business professionals work faster, but also with greater freedom and flexibility. Business notebooks built with AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 series processors enable IT administrators to deploy notebooks with speed and confidence, with layers of security features, seamless manageability, and reliable longevity. As the rules around work keep evolving, AMD continues to innovate and deliver leadership solutions to meet business’s needs.

Endnotes:

1. Testing as of 12/8/2020 by AMD Performance Labs utilizing an MSI Prestige 14 Evo with an Intel® Core i7-1185G7 processor @ 28W TDP, Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, 16 GBytesAM - 4267 MHz, Kingston Technology SSD Drive with Win Pro vs. AMD Reference Design with an AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 5850U mobile processor @ 15W TDP, ATI/AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 Series - Internal GPU, 16GB LPDDR4 RAM - 4266, Samsung 970 Pro 512GB Drive with Win Pro, using the following tests: PCMark® 10 Benchmark, PCMark® 10 Gimp Cold App Startup (seconds), PCMark® 10 APP Performance Overall, PCMark® 10 App Performance Word, PCMark® 10 App Performance Excel, PCMark® 10 App Performance PowerPoint, PCMark® 10 App Performance Edge. PC manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. Results may vary. PCMark is a registered trademark of Futuremark Corporation. CZP-16

2. All battery life claims are approximate, and results will vary. Battery life based on MobileMark 2018 testing results reported on Bapco.com using an HP EliteBook 835 G8 laptop with a Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor and a 53Wh battery. Actual battery life will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness, and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and use. AMD has not independently tested or verified the battery life claim. For more information about the MobileMark 18 benchmark test, see www.bapco.com. GD-168.

3. Testing as of 2/24/2021 by AMD Performance Labs utilizing a Dell Latitude 5420 with an Intel® Core i7-1185G7 processor, Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, 32 GBytes RAM - 3200 MHz, PC711 NVMe SK Hynix 512GB Drive with Win Pro vs. AMD Reference Design with AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 5850U processor, ATI/AMD Cezanne - Internal GPU, 16GB LPDDR4 RAM - 4266, Samsung 970 Pro 512GB Drive with Win Pro, using the CineBench R20 n-thread benchmark to measure multi-thread performance. PC manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. Results may vary. CZP-34

4. Ryzen PRO 5000 series mobile processors offer up to 8 cores. As of January 2021, this is the greatest number of cores offered on an AMD or Intel mobile processor for thin and light business notebooks (15W - 28W TDP range). CZP-19

5. AMD defines “All Day Battery Life” as at least 8 hours of continuous battery life using the MobileMark 18 benchmark. Actual battery life will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: system configuration and software, settings, product use and age, and operating conditions. For additional information on MobileMark benchmark tests, see www.bapco.com. GD-173.