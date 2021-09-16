Podcast: Apple introduces the A15-powered iPhone 13, plus iOS 14.8 patches Pegasus spyware flaw

Apple announced its latest additions to its iPhone lineup, as well as a new iPad mini, at its "California Streaming" event on Tuesday. Both devices will be powered by Apple's new A15 Bionic processor. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor join Juliet to discuss how the A15 processor compare to its predecessor, the A14, and how Apple may use it in future products. They also cover what the iPhone 13 and iPad mini mean for the enterprise. Plus, Michael, Ken and Juliet discuss Apple's response to the Pegasus spyware flaw. If you have any questions during the live broadcast, please leave them in the comments or live chat.