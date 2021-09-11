Turning simplicity into competitive advantage

As CIOs drive on with transformation projects, they are rapidly coming up against another major problem: complexity. With more vendor relationships to manage and cloud services to juggle than ever, finding ways to simplify environments is rapidly becoming a key strategic priority.

The average enterprise is now managing more than 10 vendor relationships for each of its initiatives. Typically, an organisation will be leveraging at least five different cloud platforms. These solutions and services are adopted for the value they’re expected to bring into the organisation, but as the vendor pool grows, so do the risks, including:

Increased costs from redundancy and inefficiencies.

Shadow IT and greater security risks.

Inefficient procurement processes.

These risks are in addition to the resources required of the IT team in simply managing a large vendor and service pool. For many CIOs, services that deliver simplicity are more valued now than ever. “One of the three key value pillars of the APEX vision is around simplicity,” Dell Technologies Cloud Architect, Paul Tsiros, said in an exclusive interview with IDG.

“It’s about simplifying the infrastructure experience so our partners and customers can focus less on managing infrastructure and more about the high value workers they need to run their business. APEX simplifies the technology experience by providing self service capabilities through a single unified console. And, in addition, it allows customers and partners to take advantage of a consistent experience across all their plans.”

While providing simplicity to CIOs was a key consideration for Dell Technologies, the vendor also wanted to ensure it wasn’t at the expense of control. As Tsiros noted, CIOs still need to deliver agility and flexibility within the environment. They need complete control to do that.

“Another key pillar of the APEX vision is around control,” Tsiros said. “That's about minimising the risk and maximising resources while maintaining security.

“APEX gives you that flexibility and control that private cloud environments offer. That’s all maintained within the environment. It's also about sovereignty. This is an important point, because APEX enables you to put the data precisely where it needs to be to help ensure compliance with government or industry regulations.

“The third characteristic is around placement. Data is stored on dedicated infrastructure and placed in the most optimised location, the data centre, edge location, or co-location facility. In summary, the CIO does not actually relinquish control, they have more flexibility. They still have the boundary and the positive characteristics of a private cloud, but with much more flexibility, and the ability to place their data closest to where their applications are held.”

Making forward-thinking agility the focus

CIOs are currently undertaking digital transformation to deliver forward-thinking IT objectives and establishing the kind of flexible IT environment that will allow the business to move and capitalise on competitive opportunities as they arise. When developing IT strategies for the digital future, many CIOs have the following five objectives:

Adopt agile practices.

Implement improvement processes that are continuous and iterative.

Use technology and data-driven automation to drive operational improvements.

Leverage data and emerging technology to constantly innovate by driving edge computing, IoT, and AI.

Simplify the environment to enable the whole of business to have a stake in IT.

According to Tsiros, APEX has been developed to meet those five objectives. “The value of APEX is that it allows you to effectively align technology with business needs and rapidly scale with more flexibility,” he said. “More importantly, that means you can accelerate things like your project timelines and deliver value to your organisation much faster. It also means you spend less time keeping the lights on, so your people can be spending more time on innovation.”

The CIO’s role in a business has never been more strategic. Where once they were simply managers of technology (and often the roadblock in preventing enterprises from leveraging IT), now they are finding their roles being redefined by the needs of the organisation. Other lines of business have increasingly developed a capacity for making their own IT decisions and, for the CIO, success now looks like being able to deliver a transformed, agile environment that is able to break down silos and enable innovation across the whole of business.

For more information on how Dell Technologies APEX enables the modern CIO, click here.

This brand post is part of the series "Key considerations when moving to an as-a-service model". See the other posts in the series here.