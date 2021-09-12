OzTech: Victoria’s Digital Asset Policy; WA’s $500M digital fund; Nokia, Microsoft to deliver 5G in SA; Deloitte expands presence in Adelaide

Victoria releases Digital Asset Policy, uses AI to improve project delivery

The Victoria government announced its Digital Asset Policy with requirements for digital asset information management to support the planning, design, construction, and operation of government projects and assets.

The policy was developed with input from contractors, consultants, industry associations, academia, and government agencies.

The state government also announced the Office of Projects Victoria (OPV) is running pilots for applying AI to major projects, including the Level Crossings Removal Project. Using artificial intelligence algorithms from Octant AI and nPLan, the OPV will identify where problems are most likely to occur and where efficiencies could be made in projects, so they can be adapted to improve results and project delivery.

The algorithms compare data from project schedules from across the globe and learn what was planned and what effectively happened.

WA reveals $500M digital fund

The Western Australia government has set a $500 million digital capability fund to upgrade ICT systems to improve government service delivery, enhance cybersecurity, and mitigate operational risks, with $200 million of the fund set aside for health-sector ICT projects.

The announcement is part of the state 2021-22 budget. The fund includes $225 million in expenses and $275 million in capital investment. Of the total provisioned spending, $200 million has been set aside for future health-sector ICT projects. In this budget, $23 million of recurrent expenditure has been allocated from the fund to agencies from 2021-22 to 2024-25.

Payments approved as part of the 2021-22 budget include $13.9 million to allow the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation, and Safety to modernise and integrate existing standalone data and systems and expand system capability associated with mining approvals; $10.6 million to the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation, and Safety for the geoscience data transformation strategy; $8.1 million to maintain critical police systems and databases and ICT infrastructure upgrades; and $3.1 million for the Office of Digital Government to undertake administration of the Digital Capability Fund, including project assurance, monitoring, assessment, and prioritisation of ICT projects.

Nokia, Microsoft to deliver 5G-communications and data capabilities in SA

Nokia and Microsoft have partnered to develop new communications and data capabilities, and use satellite imagery, AI-infused analytics, and 5G-connected edge processing for Australian industries. This is set to benefit rail safety, mine automation, and other use cases that require high-performance edge connectivity.

The partnership with the South Australia’s Department for Trade and Investment will see the vendors work together to find opportunities to demonstrate how space technology combines with 5G ultra-low-latency edge connectivity to accelerate digital solutions. Microsoft will also move its Azure Space team to Lot 14, a development site where a new area focussed on innovation, entrepreneurship, research, education, culture, and tourism is being built.

Meanwhile, Nokia will expand its existing Adelaide-based 5G field force with the addition of a 5G engineering resource to codevelop use cases with the Microsoft Azure Space team and South Australian industry.

Deloitte expands presence in Adelaide

Deloitte has announced it will create as many as 500 jobs in the next two years as part of the launch of a centre of innovation and technology in Adelaide.

Deloitte is currently recruiting graduates for the centre and will later open opportunities for school-leavers and experienced hires. The consultancy has 300 people employed in its Adelaide office and plan to increase that to between 700 and 800.

The centre will focus on IT consulting services but also in cybersecurity and data analytics on top of traditional business skills.

The centre will work with local research teams from South Australian universities in areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cybersecurity to develop innovative solutions for Australian businesses.

In July 2021, PwC opened an office in Adelaide with plans to hire up to 300 people.