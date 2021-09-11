Defining the role of the progressive, modern CIO through as-a-service IT

Consuming technology via service models is nothing new. After all, Software-as-a-Service has been a valid business model since the 1960s. Now, however, with the disruption of the past 18 months driving businesses towards a decentralised IT environment, and the essential qualities of cloud to modern business transformation, there is a rapid acceleration in the adoption of all forms of as-a-service consumption. IDC expects that private cloud spending will continue to grow through the year as CIOs look to further modernise their environments and enable new ways of working.

However, as Dell Technologies Transformation and Industry Director, David Deakin, said in an exclusive interview with CIO, IT leaders do need to make sure any shift to as-a-service is planned strategically. “One of the biggest traps for CIOs is that they focus on technology, or vendor-led discussions, such as moving everything to a public cloud vendor to deliver as-a-service,” Deakin said. “Not only does it cost more, but it increases risk and complexity. Rather than focusing on the cloud suitability of a business process or application by application, I see CIOs adopting as-a-service to simply go from CAPEX to OPEX. That is a good idea on paper, but it doesn’t bring any benefit to the business, merely a simple financial benefit that over time will degrade.

“We need to look at transforming skills alongside the technology,” he added. “The transformation agenda needs to evolve not only the business capability, but also the relationship with the supply partner needs to evolve. So, working with vendors such as Dell, truly as-a-service partner, allows us grow together and deliver a progressive approach.”

The changing role of CIO

Progressive CIOs need to look at the shift to cloud and as-a-service models as an opportunity beyond cost control. Where once organisations consumed IT and IT’s job was to simply ensure it was all operating smoothly, now IT needs to be viewed as a competitive opportunity. Cloud represents an opportunity to drive transformation and agility, and as KPMG research shows, 80 per cent of new revenue opportunity comes from digital. That agile workplace CIOs are delivering unlocks new product, service and engagement opportunities, and places IT at the heart of an enterprise’s competitive position.

“The more progressive CIOs are driving personalised, integrated experiences, developing smarter connected products, and leveraging data to drive business decisions,” Deakin said. “This is an agenda that exists more and more out to the edge, and this requires a kind of shift in mindset. They need to let go of managing technology and focus on how to develop a capability that is consumed by the business, at the speed of the business. And then what are the skills of those people to execute against this kind of modern agenda?”

Delivering on transformation

As with any transformation project, the shift to as-a-service and cloud has its challenges. As BCG research shows, only 30 per cent of transformation projects deliver on their expected value.

As Deakin notes, in this regard it’s not technology that can prove to be the challenge but rather it’s the strategy. CIOs need to focus on three areas when looking to transition to as-a-service models:

Getting the business-wide buy-in – Transformation fails when lines of business remain in a siloed IT environment. The CIO’s role is to break down those silos and present a cohesive and business-wide vision for the future of the IT environment.

Finding the right partners – One of the risks with service consumption models is if the IT environment ends up with too many vendors (this is particularly a risk if lines of business are siloed and each is adopting its own as-a-service solutions). Finding partners that can assist with vendor consolidation is a key priority for CIOs to deliver on the agility the transformation project will be measured against.

Security needs to be airtight – The quickest way to cripple progress towards modern, cloud-driven environments is to experience a security breach. The shift to as-a-service consumption models needs to be accompanied with best-in-breed security, and a shift away from perimeter defence to Zero Trust security.

More than anything else, however, the shift to as-a-service is not about technology, as Deakin said. It’s about elevating the role of the CIO and their IT team. “We see CIOs focusing less and less on maintaining a team of engineers and more on prioritising business engagement,” he said. “The rest of the organisation wants a service that is reliable, available, and consumable as the business needs it. For the CIO, working with partners and service providers to deliver these capabilities frees them up to focus less on the technology and more on the value creation side of their organisation.”

