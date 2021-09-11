How CIOs are looking at managed services as both a solution to skill shortages, and a competitive opportunity

As the fourth industrial revolution gathers pace, spurred on by technological platforms such as 5G, organisations need to accelerate their use of – and innovation with – IT at an unprecedented rate.

The problem in doing that is that Australia faces an ongoing and deepening skills shortage. From a report on the ACS: “Last week, the National Skills Commission (NSC) published its first Skills Priority Occupation List, measuring the current and projected future demand for 800 jobs listed under the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO).

“IT jobs accounted for nearly 10 per cent of those in the highest demand category meaning there is a current national shortage and strong future demand.”

This skills shortage means CIOs are struggling to attract and retain the right talent to deliver on their strategic goals with IT. According to Adrian Iannessa, Senior Director of Technology at Dell Technologies, in an exclusive interview with IDG: “We're constantly hearing that CIOs are finding that deploying and the ongoing management of infrastructure is complex, they find it hard to attract and retain the talent to do that. They are also finding it difficult to do capacity planning and predict growth.”

This has led Dell Technologies to develop a region-wide strategy around leveraging partnerships and managed services to take those challenges away from the CIO and provide a flexible, as-a-service, model that enables CIOs and their teams to focus on the business value of IT.

How CIOs can embrace managed services

CIOs that look to embrace managed services should be doing so with the goal of simplifying their IT environment and freeing employees for higher-value tasks and, with that in mind, should be focused on four key points of strategy:

Start small and scale – Change management is always key, and disruption to the internal processes can undermine the use of managed services, even if the long-term efficiencies would be for the better for everyone.

Establish the business outcomes up-front – There are many managed services providers out there and having the business outcomes articulated up-front is essential for ensuring the project and MSP remains on-track.

Consider the integration between existing IT and the MSPs – Most of the time the adoption of managed services is not about reducing IT headcount, but rather to refocus the priorities of the internal teams. CIOs will need to consider how the integration between the internal and external organisations will work, and whether there are any skill gaps within the team for managed services management.

Finding the right MSP – MSPs range from large in scale to boutique specialists, and from offering cross-sector services to specialising in a single vertical. The CIO needs to consider the “fit” of the MSP into the business, and whether they will understand both the business and technology goals of the organisation.

As Iannessa said, Dell’s role in this is to be the partner that MSPs and customers can rely on as the foundation for addressing these strategic imperatives. “CIOs want a provider that has a strong balance sheet and a strong supply chain to meet future growth requirements,” he said. “They also want to see a broad portfolio across compute, storage, and network. Increasingly, customers also want to get out of their own data centres. So, it’s on the MSP to house and manage this equipment in their own data centres. Dell with Apex ticks all those boxes. And then from there, as a provider, the value is really just about showing thought leadership back to the CIO.”

MSPs are about the strategic future

According to Iannessa, the draw towards MSPs is, in part, about resourcing – it’s an opportunity to compensate for skill shortages and scale the IT operation in a cost-effective and time-efficient manner. But there’s more to it than that. It’s a fundamentally strategic opportunity that can change the make-up and direction of the organisation.

“New job roles will be required, and some existing roles will no longer be required,” he said. “The IT team will be more focused on engaging with the MSP than driving the transformation themselves. So, if you think about some of the skills needed for that model, customers will need less of the deep technical IT infrastructure skills. Instead, they’ll need the business skills, financial skills, cloud native application, data management and analytics skills, and even things like marketing to help get their message across to the organisation.”

For the CIO this is an opportunity to elevate their own role within the organisation further and become a key part of the strategic conversation across the entire enterprise. The rapid transformation many businesses are undertaking as they prepare for the next wave of innovation can be greatly facilitated by finding the right MSP to handle the foundations, and allow the IT team to focus on turning the application of IT into a competitive advantage for the rest of the business.

