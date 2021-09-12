How new approaches to services will deliver the future of work

Preparing the organisation for the future of work is a key theme motivating enterprises’ IT spending. IDC research shows that worldwide future of work spending will be $US656 billion this year; an increase of 17.4 per cent over spending in 2020. This is, according to the IDC research, because traditional work models do not provide the necessary agility, scalability, and resilience required of the future enterprise. Businesses need IT and work environments that “power automation, human-machine collaboration, new organisational structures and leadership styles, dynamic learning opportunities, a reimagined workplace and a digital work environment that is not bounded by time or physical place.”

The strategic consideration in making this shift is driving organisations towards as-a-service consumption models for IT. As Prabhitha Dcruz, Research Manager, APeJ Cloud Services at IDC, noted in an exclusive interview with IDG, IDC is also predicting that by 2025, 63 per cent of enterprise spending will be towards cloud infrastructure versus traditional hardware – a big shift from the 50-50 per cent split in 2019.

“The recent pandemic response strategies that we've seen have highlighted the gaps on what traditional infrastructure offerings and technical debt can actually do,” Dcruz said. “Access to more cloud optimised technology solutions becomes very critical because it provides that real-time processing, and data intensive analysis. To enable that, you need that low latency connections, making the move from your traditional infrastructure to as-a-service models essential.”

Further to this, there is also a cost and control consideration that CIOs and other business executives need to calculate. As Brodie Murdoch, Director of Dell Financial Services, ANZ, said in another exclusive interview with IDG, a significant strategic imperative behind the drive to as-a-service models continues to be the cost predictability this gives the organisation. For many years now the ability to shift costs from CAPEX upfront spend to the most strategic OPEX models has been a compelling “selling point” for services, and this has been accelerated further by the rapidly shifting needs of the past year.

“Our customers want some sort of predictability about a total cost of ownership basis,” Murdoch said. “Our customers and partners have needed to be able to push these investments through their lines of approval and want some sort of predictability about the total cost of ownership involved.

“Customers are telling us that managing infrastructure is complex, and predicting growth is difficult,” Adrian Iannessa, Senior Director of Technology at Dell Technologies, added in the same interviews. “Additionally, with the long lead time to get equipment, it's difficult to deploy and set up. So, what they're after is just somebody to take that that pain away and as-a-service models deliver that.”

CIO considerations when shifting to service models

Another consideration that CIOs need to make when shifting to service consumption is the skills required to manage the IT environment. As noted in the recent Hays Salary Guide Report FY21/22, the IT skills shortage in Australia is severe, and CIOs don’t necessarily have the ability to find skilled employees for complex technology any longer.

For organisations such as Dell Technologies, helping organisations grapple with this challenge, and define, understand, and develop the skills that they need to fully capitalise on these new environments is a key step in ensuring the success of as-a-service models. “The first step for CIOs is to define the new roles and think about the sort of skills needed in the organisation” Iannessa said. “That really means move away from needing that deep technical infrastructure management skills and focusing more on business skills, financial skills, cloud native applications development, data integration, data analytics, and even things like marketing and supply management.”

The value that a partner such as Dell brings to the table, Murdoch added, is the understanding of change management, and the skills support that the organisation can offer both partners and end customers in making the transition. “If you don't understand the technology and the applications that it’s being used for, providing a consumption solution is very, very difficult,” Murdoch said. “That's why we've got that in-house expertise to bundle together with our technologists and specialists across the Dell Technologies business to be able to provide our customers a complete APEX custom solution.”

In addition to considering the mix of skills and capabilities within the IT team, CIOs also need to understand that their own role is changing, IDC’s Dcruz added. Across all sectors and business types, CIOs are being asked to play ever-more strategic roles within the organisations, being active facilitators of IT for other lines of business, and interpreting the IT environment in a way that leads to positive strategic outcomes. The service delivery of IT will help CIOs substantially in performing this role, Dcruz said, but finding the right mix of vendors and technology is a critical step on the journey.

“At the base level, vendors do have similar kind of services, but to understand the technology capabilities of the vendor, the right kind of vendor, and mapping that back to the enterprise IT strategy is something that a CIO needs to do,” Dcruz said. “CIOs need to consider how the roadmap of the vendor aligns with the business objectives and IT strategy, and then deciding how that impacts the data sovereignty, security and compliance requirements, as determined by their geography and business processes. Then, once the cloud model and the service provider has been established, the CIO must manage the exponential assets that you have with the different platforms, the different service providers and the different cloud models the business has.

“All this management is now spread across the organisation – not only is the CIO managing the exponentially complex assets, but the number of stakeholders within the organisation is also increasing. And that's a constant challenge that we hear from many CIOs.”

Success with future of work technologies begins with the move to as-a-service, but that shift cannot be one-size-fits-all. CIOs and enterprises need to find the right services from the right partners, that can facilitate the kind of tailored, whole-of-organisation approach to IT, and furthermore understand the skills challenges facing enterprises, to maximise the value of the investment.

