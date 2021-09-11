How as-a-service computing will be critical to succeeding on the edge

The next big story in IT will be edge computing. Driven by better networking environments (5G effectively enabling zero latency, for example), and ongoing investment into AI and IoT deployments, edge computing will become the foundation for enterprise creativity and innovation.

Gartner predicts that by 2025, 75 per cent of all data will be created at the edge, where traditionally, only 10 per cent of data is created outside of the traditional data centre. That is a massive shift in the flow of data through the organisation for CIOs to contend with.

It is small wonder, then, that IDC predicts spending on edge will reach $US250 billion by 2024. The modern IT user and customer expects the IT environment to be able to handle traffic surges and provide for deep and compelling digital experiences and interactions in real time. Only edge computing will be able to handle the quantity and quality of data that is starting to flow through enterprises.

“If we consider operational technology, sensors, video cameras, and specialised technologies like medical equipment, these are all things that are generating data, connecting and integrating with other technologies, and processing that information. These are the things that are really going to revolutionise the way we live and work,” Adrian Iannessa, Senior Director of Technology for Dell Technologies, said in an exclusive interview with IDG Communications. “The edge needs to be part of the whole multi-cloud topology. And that's what we're doing. Our APEX strategy is to provide a consistent as-a-service model across the edge, the data centre and the cloud.”

Capitalising on the edge opportunity

As with any transformation project, it is possible for an edge solution to fail to deliver the expected value back to the organisation. CIOs need to carefully consider what they’re looking to achieve with edge computing. The solution is delivering to those goals.

Some key points of consideration for CIOs include:

Reliability – The deeper an enterprise goes with edge, the more core it becomes to their way of working. Downtime at the edge site can cause severe disruption across the entire organisation, and therefore the reliability and resilience of each edge deployment needs to be considered. This is a more comprehensive task than managing a single, centralised location.

The Use Cases – Edge deployments will be different by sector and by business, and how a hospital might make use of the edge will be significantly different to how a retailer or resources business uses it. The CIO needs to understand the business imperatives that will benefit the organisation because, ultimately, edge is about the business value it unlocks, and not the technology.

The Foundations – Edge projects often end up being ad-hoc efforts, which prevents them from realising their maximum value. Iannessa said having the foundation and architecture that suits edge solutions first is essential. “What you often find is, when there are business-led IT initiatives, they tend to be fairly narrow on a specific use case,” he said. “What happens over time is that these solutions build up. They're all very siloed solutions that don't work together. So eventually you're not really leveraging any of those investments. This is where architecture is important.”

Building edge capabilities

According to Iannessa, non-IT executives are increasingly making IT decisions. “It was recently found that when it comes to making a decision around as a service model for IT infrastructure, in the majority of cases, it's the CEO that makes the decision,” he said. “Around 37 per cent of respondents said it's the CEO that makes that decision. And only 24 per cent said it's the CIO. It’s increasingly important for the CIO to be in lockstep with the CEO and the rest of the executive team.”

This isn’t necessarily a threat to the CIO’s job, but rather an indication that IT is a whole-of-business consideration now, and the executive team is looking to the CIO to be an enabler, rather than a roadblock to technology adoption.

This is what has driven the Dell Technologies APEX solution. As a suite of as-a-service technologies that free the CIO and their team from the management of technology, APEX enables the highly scalable and agile delivery of applications that can allow the IT team to be responsive to the needs of the other lines of business.

Much of the IT innovation in the years ahead will come as a direct consequence of edge computing deployments. All the exciting innovations around data, AI and IoT require the computing to be done at the edge. The challenge for CIOs will be to deliver whole-of-business edge solutions that offer value across all lines of business, and the CIO can sidestep challenges with finding the resources to manage such decentralised environments by adopting the right as-a-service platforms that will, ultimately, facilitate success at the edge.

