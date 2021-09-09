Podcast: iPhone 13 announcement: What to expect at Apple's September 14 event

Apple's next event, titled "California Streaming," will occur on Tuesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. PT. It's expected that Apple will announce the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and new set of AirPods. Potential new iPhone features include the ability to photograph stars at night, an always-on display and portrait mode videos. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss what rumored devices, software and features will be announced at the event. If you have any questions about Apple's September event, let us know in the comments. We'll respond during the live broadcast.