Diversity, equity, and inclusion: How Australian IT is doing

Conversations about diversity, equity, and inclusion are growing across the country and across IT, such as removing bias from artificial intelligence or how diverse organisations fare better and are more profitable. Although it is a good thing to have those conversations, it is even more important to start acting. Australia is already a very diverse country, so why do organisations struggle when it comes to equity and inclusion?

One reason may be focussing on too many measures at once. In a recent Gartner study on diversity, the analysts suggest that an organisation pick one or two measures to focus on rather than try to tackle everything, as that could lead to lack of focus and failed measures.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in IT

Data from the 2016 census showed that unemployment rates for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were higher than those for non-Indigenous people, across all age groups.

One of the many considerations an organisation must have in mind when looking to attract Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander IT candidates is to look beyond the candidate but also to their family and to the community they are a part of. Organisations should first have defined why they are looking for First Nations people: what is the motivation, the purpose, and the impact it wants to drive.