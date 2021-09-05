OzTech: Australia IT spending $100 billion; Applications open for low-band 5G spectrum; Victoria’s new training partnerships

Australia IT spending to surpass $100 billion

Australia spending on IT is expected to close at about $100 billion in 2021. Research firm IDC expects total ICT spend for Australia to be $98 billion in 2021, while Gartner projects $103 billion.

In 2022, IT spending will continue but at a slower pace, with Gartner expecting a 5.9% growth, down from the 6.4% of 2021. Gartner expects total spending for 2022 to reach $109 billion while IDC predicts $100 billion.

According to IDC, telecommunication services, hardware, and IT services are the ICT areas that will generate greater revenue, but the areas expected to experience higher growth are software, IT services, and business services.

Consumer spending is expected to be the greatest technology segment in 2021, followed by the public sector.

Applications open for low-band 5G spectrum auction

Applications for the auction of 5G spectrum in the 850/900MHz band are now open, with the auction expected to take place in late November or early December 2021.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) will auction 70MHz of paired spectrum in the 850/900MHz band across all of Australia. Sub‑1GHz bands can carry signals across longer distances and are essential to the deployment of wide-area networks, such as mobile services and fixed wireless internet.

Applications will be accepted until 21 September 2021. ACMA has prepared an applicant information package (AIP)to help those interested to apply.

In April, spectrum auction in the 26GHz band generated revenue of $647.6 million.

Victoria government launches training partnership with tech vendors

The Victoria government will invest $64 million over three years into a digital jobs program that will give 5,000 Victorians access to a 12-week training in areas data analytics, web development, digital marketing, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, among others.

The training will be followed by a 12-week paid internship with a business to further develop the trainees’ new skills. Organisations that have already committed to provide these work placements are ANZ, Amazon Web Services, Carsales, Infosys, MYOB, NCS, Salesforce, Siemens, Swisse, Sypaq, and Zendesk.

The program is opened to people more than 30 years old; the first group will support 450 participants. Participating businesses will receive a $5,000 wage subsidy.

Delivering training are RMIT Online, General Assembly, Generation Australia, Cyber CX, the University of Melbourne, Victoria University Polytechnic, Federation University, La Trobe University, Monash College, Bendigo TAFE Kangan Institute, Goanna Education, Academy Xi, and DDLS.

The most popular courses are data analytics, with 20% of the applicants, and cybersecurity, with 12%.