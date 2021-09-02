Podcast: Windows 11 overview: Hardware requirements, security updates and upgrade confusion

Microsoft will launch Windows 11 on October 5, but not every PC will be eligible for an immediate upgrade. Rollout will last well into 2022 for machines that meet the necessary hardware requirements, and Windows 10 will be supported through October 2025. But, there's still some confusion about what hardware is required to support Windows 11's beefed up security measures. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and contributing editor Preston Gralla join Juliet to discuss Windows 11 security, whether it will require new hardware and what IT needs to know before upgrading.