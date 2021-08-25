Top 3 IT roles with the greatest remote-work growth in Australia

One change the coronavirus pandemic introduced to many workplaces was remote work. Although not all organisations will keep the remote option for the long term, quite a few have already made definitive changes to a hybrid or 100% remote-work model. And if an organisation cannot have all its employees working remotely due to the nature of the business, truth is many jobs within organisations can and will continue to be performed remotely.

Some data that backs this information is the recent Demand for Skilled Talent report by recruitment firm Robert Half, which observed more than 280% increase in remote-work job postings in Australia since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the report, 72% of Australian organisations are open to hiring people from across Australia and having them work remotely. Technology, finance, and business support are the Top 3 sectors driving the increase in remote job postings between March 2020 and March 2021 compared to the pre-COVID period of June 2019-February 2020.

The technology job titles with the greatest remote-work growth are help desk support (up 471%), computer systems engineer (up 328%), and database engineer (up 317%).

Overall demand for certain IT professionals in Australia has been high, with particularly high demand for cloud engineers, security-awareness consultants, and full-stack developers. In cybersecurity, analysts and specialists are also in demand. Other IT jobs for which demand was on the rise earlier in 2021 include back-end developer, web developer, head of engineering, and data manager. Many of these jobs could be done remotely.