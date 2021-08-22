OzTech: Australia’s first private digital identity provider; Pawsey adds 130 petabytes of storage; Ministers agree on first National Data Sharing Work Program

Australian government names first private digital identity provider

The Australian federal government has accredited Sydney-headquartered OCR Labs as the first private digital identity services provider.

Accredited under the Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF), OCR Labs joins the Australian Taxation Office and Australia Post as official digital identity providers. This follows from the October 2018 announcement of the pilot of a digital identity system, myGovID, which is the digital equivalent of a 100-point ID check.

The TDIF requires an organisation to meet the government’s requirements for strict privacy protections, security and fraud control, risk management, and technical integrity ensuring a nationally consistent approach to accrediting, governing, and operating digital identities in Australia. Accredited organisations undergo annual assessments.

Pawsey adds 130 petabytes of storage

Pawsey Supercomputing Centre has added 130 petabytes of online and offline storage to its Setonix supercomputer.

The 130PB are made from a Dell disk-based system with 60PB of high-speed object storage for hosting research data online and an offline storage from Xenon, incorporating Pawsey’s current object storage infrastructure, including two mirrored libraries each holding 70PB of data, duplicated for data security.

This follows the $70 million government funding announced in April 2018 and a tender process initiated in November 2019 to replace the existing Magnus and Galaxy supercomputers.

In March 2021, Pawsey Supercomputing Centre announced the Pawsey Centre for Extreme-Scale Readiness (PaCER) program was giving access to the first 10 research projects to supercomputing tools and infrastructure, training, and exclusive hackathons focused on high-performance computing at scale.

Data and digital ministers agree on first National Data Sharing Work Program

In the latest meeting of the data and digital ministers, which includes ministerial representation from all Australian states and territories and from New Zealand, they have agreed on the first National Data Sharing Work Program.

The ministers will support responsible portfolio ministers to develop three initial priority data-sharing areas: natural hazards and emergency management, waste management, and road safety. Future priority data-sharing areas could include family, domestic, and sexual violence; closing the gap; and veterans’ health.

On system reform, the ministers agreed to advance four cross-cutting initiatives: the Australian Data Network, standard operating procedures for data-sharing activities, improving data discoverability through machine-readable metadata for data-sharing priorities, and a share-once use-often model for aggregate deidentified administrative data.

A spokesperson for minister Stuart Robert said more would be share in “due course”.