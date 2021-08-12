Podcast: Apple's plan to monitor iCloud photos met with pushback from cybersecurity and privacy experts

Apple announced last week that it will soon begin scanning photos uploaded to iCloud for child sexual abuse material. Cybersecurity and privacy experts met the announcement with skepticism, with many pointing out potential abuse of this system. Specifically, experts say this encryption backdoor could encourage oppressive governments to ask Apple to police other types of illegal content. Apple says it will refuse such requests from governments. Still, this change, which will arrive in iOS 15, marks a shift in the company's privacy policy. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss Apple's privacy rules and why security experts are concerned about potential misuse of this surveillance tool.