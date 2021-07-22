Podcast: Pegasus spyware and iPhone security

Amnesty International's Security Lab revealed that a handful of iPhones, mostly belonging to journalists and human rights activists, were successfully infected with Pegasus spyware. While the majority of iPhones users are not affected, the spyware, created by NSO Group, was found even on newer iPhone models equipped with the latest iOS update. Apple bills the iPhone as the most secure consumer cellular product on the market, so this wave of malware raises security concerns. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss iPhone security and more.