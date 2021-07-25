OzTech: Service NSW hiring 200 engineers, designers; Phase 2 of digital skills program; rural mobile interoperability tests

Service NSW wants 200 product engineers and designers

Service NSW has announced plans to hire more than 200 people as engineers and designers, including 130 vacancies for product engineers to develop specific software. These include 10 principal product engineer roles, 65 senior product engineer roles, 25 product engineer roles, and 30 junior product engineer roles; they would cover software including Salesforce and data.

There will also be 75 new roles for product designers to design, prototype, and test digital services. These include 10 principal product designer roles; 40 senior product designer, senior content designers, and senior service designer roles; and 25 product designer roles.

A senior designer role salary starts at $112,141 a year, and a principal product engineer starts at $139,246 in the Sydney region.

Australia’s digital skills program starts second phase

Digital Skills Organisation (DSO) is going to work with employers, job seekers, and training providers to create new qualifications and training in digital skills. In this phase, the DSO’s goal is to ensure training in digital skills meet employers needs and builds Australia’s digital workforce.

This is a five-phase project, with the first, Train 100 Data Analysts, now complete.

In the second phase, the DSO is developing the definition and requirements for data analysts, and it will develop further advice on training guidance over the coming months, which is expected to generate insights and lessons learned for qualifications design by 2022, a spokesperson for the Department of Education, Skills, and Employment told Computerworld Australia.

Field Solutions to trial roaming, common equipment with Optus

Field Solutions will receive $900,000 as part of round 5A of the Mobile Blackspot Program to trial domestic roaming between the Optus mobile network and Field Solutions’ own regional network.

The trial will see Field Solutions test the ability of its network—which is placed in underserviced rural, regional, and remote areas—to operate with the Optus network. Also to be tested is its ability to deliver broadband, 4G, 5G, and internet of things mobile services.

The trial is set to start in August 2021.

The telco will also get $3.7 million to trial a neutral host model with Optus. The neutral host model aims to allow all Australian mobile network operators to share the same mobile network equipment on a tower.

If successful, the model could help reduce service supply costs to rural, regional, and remote Australia by eliminating each operator’s need to build or share a tower and to deploy, manage, and maintain their own networks.

This trial will take place in Queensland’s Adventure Way route, from Cunnamulla to Thargomindah, allowing any operator to service the route. Field Solutions expects to gain the title of Australia’s fourth mobile network operator as a result of the trials.

As part of Round 5A, 67 new mobile base stations are also being funded: 15 for Field Solutions Group, four for Optus, and 48 for Telstra.