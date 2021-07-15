Podcast: Future Mac chips: M1X, M2, M2X and more

Apple's M1 chip is the first in what the company calls a "family of chips" that is expected to grow later this year. The next iteration of Apple Silicon, the so-called M1X chip, may arrive in the second half of 2021 and power higher-end Macs. After that, Apple could release an M2 chip, an M2X chip and so on. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss future Mac chips, how powerful they may be and what devices will receive the hardware upgrade first.