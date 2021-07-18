OzTech: Macquarie data centre capacity: Less than meets the eye?; Digital twin for Victoria; Deakin Uni innovation centre

Macquarie Park data centres: How much capacity is new?

Macquarie Data Centres has announced plans to build a new 32-megawatt IT load data centre as part of a new development, which is set bring the total capacity of the facilities located at Macquarie Park to 50MW—including Intellicentre 2 (IC2)’s existing 10MW.

However, not all 32MW announced this week are new. In August 2018, the company announced the construction of its Intellicentre 3 (IC3), which was going to take place in two phases: one with the delivery of 16MW and another with 17MW. As a result, the capacity of IC2 and IC3 should have totalled 43MW.

[ Keep up on the latest thought leadership, insights, how-to, and analysis on IT through Computerworld’s newsletters. ]

In fillings with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) from August 2020, Macquarie Data Centres started to refer to IC3’s capacity for the first phase as 18MW, not 16MW. The facility was initially expected to have its first phase delivered by 2020, but has suffered delays in “planning and approval”, with the second phase not yet done.

All of this would bring the existing, combined IC2 and IC3 capacity to 28MW, not 43MW. The “missing” 15MW seems to be part of the “new” 32MW, so the total increase is less than the 32MW figure might have you believe.

Computerworld Australia has contacted Macquarie Data Centres’ parent company for clarification.

CSIRO to develop Victoria’s digital twin

The Victoria government has announced that CSIRO will develop the state’s digital twin in a $35.2 million investment. The state government expects the digital twin to transform planning and unlock efficiencies in infrastructure projects.

The plan is to allow planners, engineers, and builders to use Digital Twin Victoria to model different project scenarios, test the feasibility of proposals, troubleshoot potential issues, and share complex information across sectors and workplaces more easily.

The digital twin should be “widely accessible” by 2022.

Innovation space announced at Deakin Uni for 2025

A dedicated innovation space is set to be built at Deakin University to improve teaching capacity in emerging disciplines, including medical robotics, cybersecurity, and virtual reality. It will be a multidisciplinary teaching and research space with laboratories, simulation teaching facilities, and collaboration areas for students, researchers, and industry.

The project is set to cost $26.5 million; a tender will be announced soon, closing sometime in 2022. The innovation space is set to create 79 jobs by 2025, including construction jobs.