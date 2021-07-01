Microsoft announced its latest version of its Windows operating system, Windows 11, last Thursday. Some changes look similar to macOS, but others seem to hit directly at Apple and its closed ecosystem. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss Windows 11, what it means for the Mac and what changes users can expect.
Podcast: Windows 11 arrives; what's new, how it compares to macOS
