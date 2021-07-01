Windows 11 servicing to deliver for enterprise

Microsoft on Monday outlined servicing changes it plans to make when it introduces Windows 11 later this year.

A combination of old and new, the updated support lifecycles and maintenance mechanisms of Windows 11 might best be described as "Windows 10+" to account for longer intervals and support spans extended by as much as 33%.

But because Windows 10 will be supported until October 2025 and also because enterprises are historically hesitant to turn over operating systems, it will also be important how the two, 10 and 11 (sorry, 10 and 10+), work side by side — assuming they do.

That's why we've mined the latest information from Microsoft on both Windows 11 and Windows 10 updating and OS servicing. Here's how that will go, far as we know right now.

Add six months