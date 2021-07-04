How Australian organisations can benefit from the national AI Action Plan

To place Australia as a global leader in developing and adopting trusted, secure, and responsible artificial intelligence, the federal government has launched the Artificial Intelligence Action Plan.

The action plan, which comes 15 months after the AI roadmap was announced, is divided in four areas of focus, and each one has a list of direct measures, programs, and incentives to drive the growth of technology and digital skills and foundational policy settings.

Developing and adopting AI to transform Australian businesses

The first focus area will see support to help businesses develop and adopt AI technologies to create jobs and increase their productivity and competitiveness.

IDC senior analyst John Feng says the action plan is one step forward from the roadmap. “The action plan includes incentives on AI adoption, development of Australia's AI capabilities, and building the Australian AI talent pool. All are important components in strengthening the Australian AI ecosystem,” he tells Computerworld Australia.