Handy Excel keyboard shortcuts for Windows and Mac

Excel’s Ribbon is great for finding everything you might ever want to do in a spreadsheet, particularly things you don’t do frequently, like managing and querying data connections or automatically grabbing geographic statistics from the internet and inserting them into cells.

But if you’re looking to do things fast, you’ll find keyboard shortcuts far more useful. Why bother to lift your hands from the keyboard if you want to open or close a file, apply formatting to cells, navigate through workbooks, undo and redo actions, calculate all worksheets in all open workbooks, and more? With keyboard shortcuts you won’t have to.

There are keyboard shortcuts to accomplish a vast array of tasks in the Excel desktop client, in both the Windows and Mac versions. (Fewer shortcuts are available for the Mac, but you can create your own custom keyboard shortcuts if you like.)

We’ve listed the shortcuts we’ve found the most useful below. Most work whether you’re using a subscription (Microsoft 365/Office 365) or non-subscription version of Excel. For even more shortcuts, see Microsoft’s Office site.

Note: On Macs, the ⌘ key is the same as the Command or Cmd key.

Useful Excel keyboard shortcuts

Action Windows key

combination Mac key

combination GENERAL SHORTCUTS Create a new workbook Ctrl-N ⌘-N Open a workbook Ctrl-O ⌘-O Save a workbook Ctrl-S ⌘-S Close a workbook Ctrl-W ⌘-W Print a workbook Ctrl-P ⌘-P Display the Find dialog box Ctrl-F Control-F Display the Go To dialog box F5 F5 Undo the last action Ctrl-Z ⌘-Z or Control-Z Redo the last action Ctrl-Y ⌘-Y or Control-Y Insert or edit a cell comment Shift-F2 ⌘-Shift-F2 Select all cells that contain

comments Ctrl-Shift-O Spell-check the active

worksheet or selected range F7 F7 WORKSHEET NAVIGATION Move one screen up / down PgUp / PgDn Page Up / Page Down or

Fn-down arrow /

Fn-up arrow Move one screen to the

left / right Alt-PgUp / Alt-PgDn Option-Page Up /

Option-Page Down or

Fn-Option-up arrow /

Fn-Option-down arrow Move one worksheet tab to

the left / right Ctrl-PgUp / Ctrl-PgDn Control-Page Down /

Control-Page Up or

Option-right arrow

/ Option-Left arrow Move one cell up / down up arrow / down arrow up arrow / down arrow Move to the next cell to the right Tab right arrow Move to the cell to the left Shift-Tab left arrow Move to the beginning of a row Home Home or Fn-left arrow Move to the beginning of a

worksheet Ctrl-Home Control-Home or

Control-Fn-Left arrow Move to the last cell that

has content in it Ctrl-End Control-End or

Control-Fn-right arrow Move to the word to the

left while in a cell Ctrl-left arrow ⌘-left arrow Move to the word to the

right while in a cell Ctrl-right arrow ⌘-right arrow Display the Go To dialog box Ctrl-G or F5 Ctrl-G or F5 Switch between the worksheet,

the Ribbon, the task pane, and

Zoom controls F6 F6 If more than one worksheet

is open, switch to the next one Ctrl-F6 ⌘-~ WORKING WITH DATA Select a row Shift-Spacebar Shift-Spacebar Select a column Ctrl-Spacebar Control-Spacebar Select an entire worksheet Ctrl-A or

Ctrl-Shift-Spacebar ⌘-A Extend selection by a single cell Shift-arrow key Shift-arrow key Extend selection down / up

one screen Shift-PgDn / Shift-PgUp Shift-PgDn /

Shift-PgUp or

Shift-Fn-down arrow /

Shift-Fn-up arrow Extend selection to the

beginning of a row Shift-Home Shift-Home or

Shift-Fn-left arrow Extend selection to the

beginning of the worksheet Ctrl-Shift-Home Control-Shift-Home or

Control-Shift-Fn-left arrow Hide selected rows Ctrl-9 ⌘-9 or Control-9 Unhide hidden rows in

a selection Ctrl-Shift-( ⌘-Shift-( or Control-Shift-( Hide selected columns Ctrl-0 ⌘-0 or Control-0 Unhide hidden columns

in a selection Ctrl-Shift-) ⌘-Shift-) or Control-Shift-) Copy cell's contents

to the clipboard Ctrl-C ⌘-C or Control-C Copy and delete cell's contents Ctrl-X ⌘-X or Control-X Paste from the clipboard

into a cell Ctrl-V ⌘-V or Control-V Display the Paste Special

dialog box Ctrl-Alt-V ⌘-Option-V or

Control-Option-V Finish entering data in a cell and

move to the next cell down / up Enter / Shift-Enter Enter / Shift-Enter Cancel your entry in a cell Esc Esc Insert the current date Ctrl-; Control-; Insert the current time Ctrl-Shift-; ⌘-; Display the Create Table

dialog box Ctrl-T or Ctrl-L Control-T When in the formula bar, move

the cursor to the end of the text Ctrl-End ⌘-End or

⌘-Fn-right arrow When in the formula bar, select all

text from the cursor to the end Ctrl-Shift-End ⌘-Shift-End or

⌘-Shift-Fn-right arrow Display Quick Analysis options

for selected cells that contain data Ctrl-Q Create, run, edit, or delete a macro Alt-F8 Option-F8 FORMATTING CELLS AND DATA Display the Format Cells dialog box Ctrl-1 ⌘-1 or Control-1 Display the Style dialog box

(Windows) / Modify Cell Style dialog

box (Mac) Alt-' Option-' Apply a border to a cell or selection Ctrl-Shift-& ⌘-Option-0 Remove a border from a cell or

selection Ctrl-Shift-_ (underscore) ⌘-Option-- (hyphen) Apply the Currency format with

two decimal places Ctrl-Shift-$ Control-Shift-$ Apply the Number format Ctrl-Shift-~ Control-Shift-~ Apply the Percentage format with

no decimal places Ctrl-Shift-% Control-Shift-% Apply the Date format using day,

month, and year Ctrl-Shift-# Control-Shift-# Apply the Time format using the

12-hour clock Ctrl-Shift-@ Control-Shift-@ Insert a hyperlink Ctrl-K ⌘-K or Control-K WORKING WITH FORMULAS Begin a formula = = Insert an AutoSum function Alt-= ⌘-Shift-T Insert a function Shift-F3 Shift-F3 Toggle between displaying formulas

and cell values Ctrl-` Control-` Copy and paste the formula

from the cell above into the

current one Ctrl-' Control-Shift-" Calculate all worksheets in all

workbooks that are open F9 F9 Calculate the current worksheet Shift-F9 Shift-F9 Expand or collapse the formula bar Ctrl-Shift-U Control-Shift-U RIBBON NAVIGATION Display Ribbon shortcuts Alt Go to the File tab Alt-F Go to the Home tab Alt-H Go to the Insert tab Alt-N Go to the Page Layout tab Alt-P Go to the Formulas tab Alt-M Go to the Data tab Alt-A Go to the Review tab Alt-R Go to the View tab Alt-W Put cursor in the Tell Me or

Search box Alt-Q Go to the Chart Design tab when

cursor is on a chart Alt-JC Go to the Format tab when cursor

is on a chart Alt-JA Go to the Table Design tab when

cursor is on a table Alt-JT Go to the Picture Format tab when

cursor is on an image Alt-JP Go to the Draw tab (if available) Alt-JI Go to the Power Pivot tab (if available) Alt-B

Looking for more help with Excel for Windows? If you have an Office subscription, see "Excel for Office 365/Microsoft 365 cheat sheet." If you have a non-subscription version of Office, see "Excel 2016 and 2019 cheat sheet." We've also got cheat sheets for an array of other Microsoft products, including older versions of Office.