Handy Excel keyboard shortcuts for Windows and Mac

|GENERAL SHORTCUTS
|Create a new workbook
|Ctrl-N
|⌘-N
|Open a workbook
|Ctrl-O
|⌘-O
|Save a workbook
|Ctrl-S
|⌘-S
|Close a workbook
|Ctrl-W
|⌘-W
|Print a workbook
|Ctrl-P
|⌘-P
|Display the Find dialog box
|Ctrl-F
|Control-F
|Display the Go To dialog box
|F5
|F5
|
|Undo the last action
|Ctrl-Z
|⌘-Z or Control-Z
|Redo the last action
|Ctrl-Y
|⌘-Y or Control-Y
|Insert or edit a cell comment
|Shift-F2
|⌘-Shift-F2
|Select all cells that contain
comments
|Ctrl-Shift-O
|
|Spell-check the active
worksheet or selected range
|F7
|F7
|WORKSHEET NAVIGATION
|Move one screen up / down
|PgUp / PgDn
|Page Up / Page Down or
Fn-down arrow /
Fn-up arrow
|Move one screen to the
left / right
|Alt-PgUp / Alt-PgDn
|Option-Page Up /
Option-Page Down or
Fn-Option-up arrow /
Fn-Option-down arrow
|Move one worksheet tab to
the left / right
|Ctrl-PgUp / Ctrl-PgDn
|Control-Page Down /
Control-Page Up or
Option-right arrow
/ Option-Left arrow
|Move one cell up / down
|up arrow / down arrow
|up arrow / down arrow
|Move to the next cell to the right
|Tab
|right arrow
|Move to the cell to the left
|Shift-Tab
|left arrow
|Move to the beginning of a row
|Home
|Home or Fn-left arrow
|Move to the beginning of a
worksheet
|Ctrl-Home
|Control-Home or
Control-Fn-Left arrow
|Move to the last cell that
has content in it
|Ctrl-End
|Control-End or
Control-Fn-right arrow
|Move to the word to the
left while in a cell
|Ctrl-left arrow
|⌘-left arrow
|Move to the word to the
right while in a cell
|Ctrl-right arrow
|⌘-right arrow
|Display the Go To dialog box
|Ctrl-G or F5
|Ctrl-G or F5
|Switch between the worksheet,
the Ribbon, the task pane, and
Zoom controls
|F6
|F6
|If more than one worksheet
is open, switch to the next one
|Ctrl-F6
|⌘-~
|WORKING WITH DATA
|Select a row
|Shift-Spacebar
|Shift-Spacebar
|Select a column
|Ctrl-Spacebar
|Control-Spacebar
|Select an entire worksheet
|Ctrl-A or
Ctrl-Shift-Spacebar
|⌘-A
|Extend selection by a single cell
|Shift-arrow key
|Shift-arrow key
|Extend selection down / up
one screen
|Shift-PgDn / Shift-PgUp
|Shift-PgDn /
Shift-PgUp or
Shift-Fn-down arrow /
Shift-Fn-up arrow
|Extend selection to the
beginning of a row
|Shift-Home
|Shift-Home or
Shift-Fn-left arrow
|Extend selection to the
beginning of the worksheet
|Ctrl-Shift-Home
|Control-Shift-Home or
Control-Shift-Fn-left arrow
|Hide selected rows
|Ctrl-9
|⌘-9 or Control-9
|
|Unhide hidden rows in
a selection
|Ctrl-Shift-(
|⌘-Shift-( or Control-Shift-(
|Hide selected columns
|Ctrl-0
|⌘-0 or Control-0
|Unhide hidden columns
in a selection
|Ctrl-Shift-)
|⌘-Shift-) or Control-Shift-)
|Copy cell's contents
to the clipboard
|Ctrl-C
|⌘-C or Control-C
|Copy and delete cell's contents
|Ctrl-X
|⌘-X or Control-X
|Paste from the clipboard
into a cell
|Ctrl-V
|⌘-V or Control-V
|Display the Paste Special
dialog box
|Ctrl-Alt-V
|⌘-Option-V or
Control-Option-V
|Finish entering data in a cell and
move to the next cell down / up
|Enter / Shift-Enter
|Enter / Shift-Enter
|Cancel your entry in a cell
|Esc
|Esc
|Insert the current date
|Ctrl-;
|Control-;
|Insert the current time
|Ctrl-Shift-;
|⌘-;
|Display the Create Table
dialog box
|Ctrl-T or Ctrl-L
|Control-T
|When in the formula bar, move
the cursor to the end of the text
|Ctrl-End
|⌘-End or
⌘-Fn-right arrow
|When in the formula bar, select all
text from the cursor to the end
|Ctrl-Shift-End
|⌘-Shift-End or
⌘-Shift-Fn-right arrow
|Display Quick Analysis options
for selected cells that contain data
|Ctrl-Q
|
|Create, run, edit, or delete a macro
|Alt-F8
|Option-F8
|FORMATTING CELLS AND DATA
|Display the Format Cells dialog box
|Ctrl-1
|⌘-1 or Control-1
|Display the Style dialog box
(Windows) / Modify Cell Style dialog
box (Mac)
|Alt-'
|Option-'
|Apply a border to a cell or selection
|Ctrl-Shift-&
|⌘-Option-0
|Remove a border from a cell or
selection
|Ctrl-Shift-_ (underscore)
|⌘-Option-- (hyphen)
|Apply the Currency format with
two decimal places
|Ctrl-Shift-$
|Control-Shift-$
|Apply the Number format
|Ctrl-Shift-~
|Control-Shift-~
|Apply the Percentage format with
no decimal places
|Ctrl-Shift-%
|Control-Shift-%
|Apply the Date format using day,
month, and year
|Ctrl-Shift-#
|Control-Shift-#
|Apply the Time format using the
12-hour clock
|Ctrl-Shift-@
|Control-Shift-@
|Insert a hyperlink
|Ctrl-K
|⌘-K or Control-K
|WORKING WITH FORMULAS
|Begin a formula
|=
|=
|Insert an AutoSum function
|Alt-=
|⌘-Shift-T
|Insert a function
|Shift-F3
|Shift-F3
|Toggle between displaying formulas
and cell values
|Ctrl-`
|Control-`
|Copy and paste the formula
from the cell above into the
current one
|Ctrl-'
|Control-Shift-"
|Calculate all worksheets in all
workbooks that are open
|F9
|F9
|Calculate the current worksheet
|Shift-F9
|Shift-F9
|Expand or collapse the formula bar
|Ctrl-Shift-U
|Control-Shift-U
|RIBBON NAVIGATION
|Display Ribbon shortcuts
|Alt
|
|Go to the File tab
|Alt-F
|
|Go to the Home tab
|Alt-H
|
|Go to the Insert tab
|Alt-N
|
|Go to the Page Layout tab
|Alt-P
|
|Go to the Formulas tab
|Alt-M
|
|Go to the Data tab
|Alt-A
|
|Go to the Review tab
|Alt-R
|
|Go to the View tab
|Alt-W
|
|Put cursor in the Tell Me or
Search box
|Alt-Q
|
|Go to the Chart Design tab when
cursor is on a chart
|Alt-JC
|
|Go to the Format tab when cursor
is on a chart
|Alt-JA
|
|Go to the Table Design tab when
cursor is on a table
|Alt-JT
|
|Go to the Picture Format tab when
cursor is on an image
|Alt-JP
|
|Go to the Draw tab (if available)
|Alt-JI
|
|Go to the Power Pivot tab (if available)
|Alt-B
|