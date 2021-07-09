This JavaScript DOM course bundle is on sale for just $30 this week

Making a website isn’t as easy as it used to be. Twenty years ago, all you had to know was HTML, and that was probably good enough to get you started as a pro developer. These days, you need to know a little bit more. Actually, a lot more. And that’s why we’re offering The JavaScript DOM Game Developer Bundle, which is perhaps the most inexpensive way to get exposed to the most modern skills.

This web-based training program is ideal for anyone who wants to start developing websites for today, whether they are brand new to it or are seasoned vets looking to upgrade their skills. It includes eight courses that show students how to use JavaScript and JavaScript DOM to develop interactive websites that seemingly come to life. Students will learn the basics of JavaScript DOM, discover HTML5, and apply their skills to develop a variety of games that are integrated right into the websites they develop.

The courses in this package are all facilitated by Laurence Svekis, a web technology expert who has developed hundreds of web applications. In short, that means that The JavaScript DOM Game Developer Bundle is a great way to learn employable skills from someone who really knows what they’re talking about. And since you can enroll today for just $30, it’s definitely worth the price.

The JavaScript DOM Game Developer Bundle - $30



See Deal

Prices subject to change.