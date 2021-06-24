Rumors are swirling about the upcoming iPhone 13, from potential launch date to new features. And as lawmakers push for stronger tech regulations, Apple argues in a whitepaper that sideloading apps poses a security risk. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss Apple's position against sideloading iPhone apps, when to expect the iPhone 13 announcement and how it will differ from previous iPhones.
Audio
PODCAST: iPhone 13 rumors and leaks, plus Apple argues against sideloading apps
