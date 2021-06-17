Get a head start on your tech career training with this low cost RPi and Arduino bundle

There’s value in learning beginner-friendly programming and electronics platforms prior to embarking on advanced technical training. A lot of it, in fact. That’s why we’re offering The 2021 Raspberry Pi and Arduino Bootcamp Bundle to readers at such a low price. And especially this week since it’s discounted by an extra 20 percent with a code for Father’s Day.

This web-based training program is ideal for people who have an interest in technology but aren’t sure how to get started. It features five courses that introduce students to computing with the Raspberry Pi mini-computer and electronics prototyping using the Arduino platform. They’ll learn the foundations of technical innovation, discover how to build robots, and find out how to program a robot operating system (ROS) to make them function in different ways. And all of this is taught by Edouard Renard, a highly touted software engineer that specializes in robotics applications, so students will be learning from one of the industry’s top minds.

Get The 2021 Raspberry Pi and Arduino Bootcamp Bundle for $16 (reg. $995) with code WELOVEDAD.

The 2021 Raspberry Pi & Arduino Bootcamp Bundle - $16 with code WELOVEDAD



See Deal

Prices subject to change.