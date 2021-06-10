Apple announced updates to its operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS and macOS at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday. iPadOS has new productivity features, but do the updates justify the company's decision to put an M1 chip in the iPad Pro? And although Apple previewed macOS Monterey, a Mac hardware announcement was noticeably absent. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon join Juliet to recap WWDC, answering viewer questions and discussing enterprise improvements and unannounced new iOS 15 features.
Podcast: WWDC 2021 recap: iPadOS overview, enterprise improvements and unnannounced iOS 15 features
