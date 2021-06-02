2021 IT salary trends in Australia, city by city

Hays’s yearly salary guide report has revealed that hiring demand in technology has reached “record levels” 14 months after the initial COVID-19 lockdown and work-from-home directives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The report identified that, in Australia, there has been a further acceleration of cloud migrations which resulted in the demand for cloud engineers with knowledge in the Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure clouds. The report also noticed an increase in the search for devops engineers and site reliability engineers.

Other key roles identified include penetration testers, security engineers, and GRC (governance, risk, and compliance) consultants, data scientists and data analysts, developers (particularly full-stack developers), front-end developers and UI/UX designers. It also reminded of the increasing need for soft skills including adaptability, collaboration, communications, creativity, and problem-solving.

Australian IT salaries for 2021

The Hays Salary Guide FY21/22 comes a month after Robert Half’s Salary Guide for Australia. Across the board, IT wages in Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney are very similar in both guides, typically with differences of roughly of $10,000 to $20,000 a year, up or down across most areas.