OzTech: Intro IT courses for Sunshine Coast; Small businesses gain access to satellite data; Victoria wants AI to predict traffic congestion

Introductory IT courses available to Sunshine Coast residents

Courses on introduction to cloud computing, developer fundamentals, applications developer, cybersecurity, and startups will be made available to residents in the Sunshine Coast.

The program is the result of a partnership between Sunshine Coast Council, TAFE Queensland, Amazon Web Services, and Silicon Coast. The online training courses are open for interest registration and will be available on-demand.

The courses were designed to help students, business owners, ICT professionals, and anyone interested in pursuing a technology career to build new, job-ready skills in the areas covered.

Small businesses gain access to satellite data sets in WA

Small businesses in Western Australia will have access to satellite data sets, tools, and training to analyse that information and develop new commercial opportunities.

This will be available through the Australian Space Data Analysis Facility (ASDAF), a facility delivered by the Pawsey Supercomputer Centre in partnership with the Western Australia Data Science Innovation Hub.

“Putting the right space data, tools, and capabilities in the hands of business has the potential to drive down costs, increase productivity, create new value, and grow the economy,” said Enrico Palermo, head of the Australian Space Agency, in a statement.

The data access is expected to help business across different areas, including helping farmers increase crop yields and manage drought, mapping supply chains and freight movements, and improving management of environmental impacts in forestry and mining.

Victoria wants to use AI to predict traffic congestion

University of Melbourne’s Australian Integrated Multimodal Ecosystem (AIMES) has partnered with PeakHour Urban Technologies, the Victoria Department of Transport, and Telstra to create a large-scale AI application that can predict traffic conditions across Melbourne.

The application is expected to predict traffic congestion up to three hours ahead and be used to optimise traffic signals for on-road vehicles, freight, and public transport such as buses and trams.

The Victoria Department of Transport provided traffic data and insight to support the creation of the application, which was developed by PeakHour Urban Technologies. The application currently observes the nature of traffic and figures out complex traffic patterns across the network through machine learning built into the technology.