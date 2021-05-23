OzTech: Optus switches on 6 mmWave locations; NSW launches unified cybersecurity strategy, expands Park’nPay

Optus switches on six mmWave locations

Optus has switched on six 5G millimetre wave (mmWave) commercial sites in Kings Cross, Surry Hills, North Ryde, and its campuses in Sydney; Huntingdale, Melbourne; and Strathpine, Brisbane.

Customers cannot take advantage of the service until mmWave consumer devices are available.

The mmWave sites are a result of Optus’s acquisition of 800MHz lots acquired in April’s 5G spectrum auction.

[ Keep up on the latest thought leadership, insights, how-to, and analysis on IT through Computerworld’s newsletters. ]

NSW government merges its cybersecurity strategies

The New South Wales government has merged its NSW Cyber Security Strategy and the 2018 NSW Cyber Security Industry Development Strategy, creating a unified 2021 NSW Cyber Security Strategy.

The sector-wide strategy focuses on four commitments: increasing NSW government cyberresiliency, helping NSW cybersecurity businesses grow, enhancing the cybersecurity workforce and its skills, and supporting cybersecurity research and innovation.

The new strategy promises to establish a NSW Cyber Hub, a range of initiatives to accelerate the growth of NSW cyber businesses and to maintain and attract the right talent to address skills gaps.

NSW Park’nPay expands into Northern Beaches, smart kerbside trial begins in Liverpool

The New South Wales government’s Park'nPay app is now available to drivers in the Northern Beaches. The application, launched in October 2019, allows drivers to use their phones to pay for parking and top up as well.

The minister for digital and minister for customer service, Victor Dominello, said there are 56,000 drivers currently using the app. The app helps drivers avoid fines by sending alerts when their meter is running low.

The app applies to “many”, but not all, machines and Pay and Display carparks across the peninsula’s beaches and reserves. The app works across Liverpool, The Rocks, Burwood, Hunters Hill, Mosman, Central Coast, Port Stephens, Willoughby, and Cumberland, as well as with Park&Ride carparks.

A new feature allows drivers to pay for the time they park rather than paying upfront for two hours’ use when they may only need 30 minutes.

A $1 million investment from the NSW Smart Places Acceleration Fund will see a 12-month trial of smart kerbside in Liverpool to show in real time where street parking is available. The data collected during the trial will help inform future transport planning. The state government did not announce how drivers may benefit from it yet, but it could result in “digital parking signs directing drivers to parking spots”.