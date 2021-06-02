8 Outlook add-ins to enhance collaboration

As you compose, read, and respond to emails during your work day, you probably find yourself jumping from your inbox to other apps and back. For example, your team might use Trello, Dropbox, Slack, or another collaboration platform where projects are tracked, files are stored, or team conversations take place.

If you use Microsoft Outlook, you can install the following add-ins, all of which enhance collaboration in some way. Several of them integrate directly with popular collaboration tools, enabling you to collaborate with your co-workers without leaving the Outlook inbox.

Note: The screenshots in this story show the tools being used with Outlook on the web, but they all work with the Outlook desktop apps for Windows and Mac as well.

[ Further reading: SharePoint Online cheat sheet ]

Works with: Outlook 2013 or later (Windows), Outlook for Microsoft 365 (Windows and Mac), Outlook on the web