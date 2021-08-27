News Analysis

Otter.ai expands reach of Otter Assistant for video chats

The virtual assistant, rolled out for Zoom users in May, gains support for three more platforms: Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Cisco Webex.

Otter.ai

AI-powered transcription firm Otter.ai's Otter Assistant, a tool that can automatically join calendared video meetings on a user’s behalf, expanded its reach beyond Zoom this week. It now works with Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Cisco Webex.

Available to Otter.ai Business users, the tool is designed to make video meetings more productive because participants can focus on what's actually being said rather than taking notes. If participants are late, or need to step away, the automatically generated transcript keeps them from missing important information, the company said.

