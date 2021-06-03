A guide to getting first-party data from your customers

With the recent rise in data privacy, it’s only going to become more difficult for marketers to get the info they need for successful targeting and segmenting. The EU’s introduction of GDPR brought this topic to the mainstream several years ago, and since then all eyes have been on data – how it’s acquired, used, shared, and whether or not consumers have enough of a say in the matter. Fast forward a few years and now we’re seeing major players permanently change the way companies get info from everyday users.

Cookies are being disabled on Google Chrome, which represents more than half of browser market share. Apple rolled out iOS 14, which is already giving three-quarters of Apple device users the security tools to guard their own privacy (including the latest devices and those rolled out over the last four years).

In order to keep up with this new demand for declared data, marketers must employ the right technology to gain access to this info without breaking consumer trust (or legal regulations, for that matter).

Conversational marketing tech saves the day

Enter: conversational marketing automation, a method for getting data directly from consumers – and it’s one the public seems to prefer anyway. The majority of consumers actually want to engage directly with brands, making this an ideal situation for marketers searching for ways to collect important information. Do the math and you’ll see the need for smart tech to automate meaningful conversations across users’ favorite platforms today.

Scaling with Spectrm

Spectrm is a conversational marketing automation platform that brands utilize to build their own chatbots, which can be deployed on a number of channels (more on that later). Not your standard AI, these conversational bots actually provide a positive, fun experience for the customer, while explicitly collecting all the data said customer wants to share – they're essentially opting in. As the bot chats, it learns more about the customer, which triggers a data feedback loop that can help marketers hone their ad targeting strategy and more.

Automating more productive conversations

AI-enabled marketing technology is nothing new, but when it’s done right, it can far exceed earlier efforts to scale workstreams and revenue (all while building relationships with customers). It’s worth mentioning that the Spectrm platform, in particular, ensures you stay in compliance with data regulations, so there are no surprises later.

Social media makes sense

Deploying chatbots on social media is a no-brainer for a few reasons. First, look at the users of top platforms, including the number-one messaging app in the U.S., Facebook Messenger. With the integration of Facebook Messenger and Instagram Messaging, brands can scale one-to-one messaging with 2.3 billion users to drive growth via the Messenger API and Spectrm.

Second, it makes sense to be where your customers hang out. Users all around the world frequent these messaging apps, and they’re comfortable interacting there. This means two things for you: an opportunity for real-time customer acquisition and a way to engage in relevant, natural-feeling conversations that help guide consumers through the sales funnel.

Personalization reigns supreme

The whole concept of conversational marketing automation revolves around the fact that consumers want – no, demand – personalization. They want to be spoken with (not spoken to via traditional marketing efforts), and they expect every experience to be tailored to them. With new data restrictions, delivering on these expectations can be tough. With Spectrm, you’ll learn about your customers directly from them, gathering valuable first-party data you can use to personalize their shopping experience instantly, right in chat. The conversational AI can be refined to deliver a humanized and helpful conversation that’s on-brand, and designed specifically for your customer’s unique buying intents. No coding required.

A flexible solution delivering conversational marketing automation on today’s most popular messaging channels, check out why top brands and organizations turn to Spectrm.