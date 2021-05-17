Podcast: When is it time to upgrade? Device lifecycles and upgrade timelines

When the newest version of a phone, tablet and/or laptop launches, the idea of upgrading a personal device can feel enticing. For IT teams, keeping employee devices up-to-date means upgrading strategically and adhering to planned upgrade cycles. Upgrading too often gets expensive, while upgrading too infrequently can mean using slower or even less secure devices. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis, Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld managing editor for features, Valerie Potter, join Juliet to discuss how to decide when to upgrade your personal and professional devices and what to consider before you buy.